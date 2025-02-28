Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hologryph, sand, TowerHaus

PvPvE Extraction Shooter Sand Confirmed For Early Access This April

TinyBuild Games confirmed their new extraction shooter title Sand will be released into Early Access on Steam, as it arrives this April

Article Summary sand, a PvPvE extraction shooter, hits Steam Early Access April 2025, exploring a vast desert world.

Customize your Trampler mech in sand, navigating the harsh terrain with up to six players to ace challenges.

Immerse in 1910's alternate history, leading Galicians on planet Sophie for hidden riches amidst eco-disaster.

Austro-Hungarian Empire’s expansion tale unveils a struggle for power, resources, and space territories in sand.

Indie game developers Hologryph and TowerHaus, along with publisher tinyBuild Games, have confirmed that a second playtest of Sand will take place in 2025. The team revealed it will arrive on Steam on April 3, 2025, providing a pretty decent chunk of the game for you to play while they work to complete the title. You'll be able to explore the vast desert with a group of up to six people at once as you customize your mech fortress and battle the creatures and other players who may be lurking out there. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait the next five weeks to try the game.

Sand

In an alternate history version of 1910, humanity had made significant advancements in space exploration thanks to the discovery of new energy sources. The Austro-Hungarian Empire led the way in conquering other planets, but a mysterious ecological disaster struck planet Sophie, forcing its settlers to hastily leave behind a once-resource-rich world. Motivated by desperation, the bravest and most impoverished individuals from the empire now journey to planet Sophie, seeking to test their fate, uncover hidden riches in the barren wastelands, and profoundly change their lives.

In Sand players are thrust into desolate deserts of the fallen planet Sophie, embarking on a quest to uncover resources and treasures. To navigate this harsh terrain efficiently, players are provided with the ability to design and modify their own Trampler, a walking mech capable of traversing the islands that were once submerged beneath a vast sea. Your Trampler is your base! The Trampler serves as the player's main base, both as a means of exploration and loot storage. Players are able to customize their tramplers – from interior design, to upgrading its power, armor, and weapons. Team up with other players to pool your resources together to create the ultimate movable base in a large open world.

The game's characters originate from Galicia, a region within the Austro-Hungarian Empire predominantly inhabited by Ukrainians and Poles. During the early stages of colonization, the Kaiser promised the Galicians a significant portion of the planet Sophie, enticing them to volunteer as the primary labor force for constructing the cities that would eventually belong to them. Despite the ecological disaster, the allure of owning their own space territories proves difficult to abandon. The most resilient and desperate Galicians, who have little to lose, resort to semi-legal means of reaching the planet, driven by their determination to rectify historical injustices and claim what they believe is rightfully theirs.

