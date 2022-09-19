Airborne Kingdom: The Lost Tundra Has Been Released Today

Freedom Games and indie developer The Wandering Band have released a new free update for Airborne Kingdom called The Lost Tundra. This brand new piece of content, which is absolutely free for players to download right now, adds an all-new wintry biome to the simulation title. This new weather condition will have an effect on everything from resource scarcity to the mechanics of keeping a thriving airborne community alive. Not to mention keeping the place aloft and not crashing down into the landscape below. To be clear, however, the update is only for PC right now via the Epic Games Store and Steam, and the team has yet to put a proper release date on when we'll see it come to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. We have a little more info below about the new addition as well as a quote from he devs about the new content added to the game.

The Lost Tundra update gives players who have been craving more challenges from Airborne Kingdom something that will truly test their skills. Players can't scavenge food or fuel in the tundra biome, so they'll need to plan ahead before embarking on this unforgiving voyage. The frigid temperatures wreak havoc on mechanical systems that were, until this point, reliable mainstays. Those who master this inhospitable world will find glorious rewards to make their kingdoms truly stand apart. "The Lost Tundra adds another layer of complexity to Airborne Kingdom, while staying true to our calm, rhythmic gameplay," said game director Ben Wander. "I'm pretty eager to see expert players return, who have maybe mastered the original game, and to watch them lose track of time all over again while trying to balance every aspect of their kingdom. The new biome also stretches the game's visual language, so I'm excited to see what new frosty screenshots folks will share."