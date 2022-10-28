Akupara Interactive Announces New Game: Sorry We're Closed

Akupara Games Announces New Title: Sorry We're Closed

Akupara Games and indie developer à la mode has revealed their latest game, Sorry We're Closed, which will be coming out sometime next year. This game is designed to be a straight-up throwback to horror games of old, as you will be thrust into a space that you quite don't understand. Populated with individuals who are both confusing and inexplicably trapped there themselves. You'll need to piece together the mystery of why you're there quickly and figure a way out. But will you be able to find the right way out, as you are bombarded with multiple endings? You can check out the trailer for the game below to get a glimpse of what awaits you, as we now patiently wait for them to give us a proper release date.

"Sorry We're Closed is a nostalgic single-player survival horror game with rich lore and character interactions building up to multiple endings. Follow the end days of Michelle, explore unsettling locations using the environment to hide, and survive with clever plans and the demonic gun as your only means of defense. With only a few days of freedom left, Michelle needs to find answers. Why has a dangerous and powerful demon placed a curse on her? And what can she do to save her own precious skin?"

Surreal Surrondings – Investigate the divisive drama of Michelle's bustling home turf.

Cryptic Characters – Get involved in the lives of curious residents and mysterious demons. Help (or hinder!) them in pursuit of freedom from your untimely demise.

Dive into the Demon World – Try to survive unwelcoming environments. Michelle might not be scared, but she's still vulnerable.

Forge Your Fate – Choose who to talk to and where to visit next. With a range of dialogue options, uncover multiple endings in the newly revealed world of danger and demons.