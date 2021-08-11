Alakazam Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Alakazam, the final-stage evolution of Abra, is currently available globally as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Psychic-type from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Alakazam Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alakazam counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play*

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch*

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

*Note that only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at once. Because of this, I recommend that you go for the top counter, Gengar, rather than Houndoom or Gyarados. It is not recommended, however, to Mega Evolve a Pokémon for an Alakazam raid. Save it for Raid Hour!

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alakazam with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Yveltal; Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alakazam, like all Tier Three raid bosses with the sole exception of the defense-heavy Shuckle, can be defeated by solo players. Your best bet is to power up your Pokémon and arm them with the moves listed above before going into battle.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Alakazam is an evolved species and thus offers increased Candies when caught. To multiply the number of Candies, you should attempt to use Pinap Berries for your first attempts before switching to Golden Razz if your initial throws fail.

Shiny Odds

Shiny Alakazam cannot be encountered. To get a Shiny Alakazam, you must encounter and evolve a Shiny Abra.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!