Alchemy Stars Launches Lumination's Descent Event Level Infinite has launched a new event for Alchemy Stars as players can jump into the Lumination's Descent event right now.

Level Infinite and developer Tourdog Studio have launched the Lumination's Descent event for Alchemy Stars, giving the game a new limited-time encounter. This latest addition to the game brings with it Team Battle mode for you to compete in, as well as the Illumina Supply Center event store, several Aurorian Trial Stages, a number of limited-time login rewards, and more to check out. We have the rundown for you below, as it's available right now for iOS and Android.

New Main Story Episode

Episode 15: The Glint of Embers Reignited and Episode 16: As Dusk Befalls Gannon of the Main Story will be available.

Clear stages 16-14 for the first time and receive the 6-Star Aurorian Vice: Keen Sight Solamber.

Main Story Campaign Event – Hourglass of Fate

Clear Main Story stages for the first time during the event to get Hourglasses of Fate. When players meet the Hourglass of Fate collection targets, they can claim Lumamber, Recharge Packs, Nightiums, and upgrade materials.

Limited-Time Recruitments

6 Star Aurorian Yingel and Leo will be obtainable during the limited-time Dulcet Rhapsody and Iron Thorn Crown events.

Both Aurorians will not be obtainable from other recruitment banners during this event period.

Limited-Time Team Battle Mode

During the event, 1 stage will be unlocked every day for a total of 6 stages. There will be many event points in each stage, including battle points, plot points, quest points, chest points, and more. Gronru will guide Team Leo and Team Yiongel to explore along the route and reach all event points.

Alchemy Stars Rewards and Bonuses