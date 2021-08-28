Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Receives A Brand New Trailer

Microids released a brand new trailer for Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo during Gamescom 2021 as we got a better look at the story going into the game. The game takes cues from the Hitchcock way of storytelling, but they have made a totally different story with an original concept as you fight an intense case of vertigo. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on December 16th, 2021.

Crafted entirely with in-game footage, this new story trailer introduces the writer Ed Miller, a car accident survivor suffering from intense vertigo. Convinced he just lost his wife and daughter in the crash, Ed starts therapy and reluctantly begins confiding in with a psychiatrist: doctor Julia Lomas. Julia will have to fight against Ed's reluctance to dive deep into his memory and find out the hidden truth. Players will also have the chance to follow the Cerro Lake's sheriff's investigation as he tries to solve this mystery.

Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day. Prepare yourself for a most disturbing investigation inside the human mind: truth is sometimes worse than madness.