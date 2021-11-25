Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Shows Off Artwork In Latest Dev Diary

Microids and Pendulo Studios released a new developer diary for Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, showing off the game's artwork. Before the game is released on PC on December 16th, the team decided to show off the work that went into creating this very specific visual style that encapsulates the original film while also standing out as its own thing as a video game. You can watch the video in full down at the bottom as we wait for the game to be out in three weeks.

In order to offer an original work, adapting the story for a neophyte audience while remaining faithful to the original material, the studio has immersed itself in the filmography of the famous director, to transcribe its unique atmosphere, through techniques of narration, special treatment of the color, but also of the work done on backgrounds. Adrián Hernández, Technical & Environment Artist confirming, it is a true homage to all these movies that were wished to be done through the game.

Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day. Prepare yourself for a most disturbing investigation inside the human mind: truth is sometimes worse than madness.