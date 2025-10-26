Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: alien, Alien: The Roleplaying Game

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Puts Evolved Edition Up For Pre-Order

Three core products for the Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition are up for pre-order ahead of their launch this November

Free League Publishing has put three new books up for pre-order of Alien: The Roleplaying Game, as the entire Evolved Edition core set is available. Essentially serving as the game's Second Edition, they have listed the Core Rulebook, a Starter Set, and a Cinematic Adventure, designed to be purchased individually or as a group set, giving you everything you need to run a new game in the latest version of the TTRPG based on the Alien franchise. We have more details on all three for you below as all three will launch on November 18, 2025.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition Core Rulebook

The year is 2183 — a little more than three years since the destruction of the Hadley's Hope colony on LV-426, the disappearance of the USS Sulaco, and the closing of the prison and lead works on Fiorina 161. The loss of the Sulaco's Colonial Marine unit, along with these Weyland-Yutani-sponsored outposts, and the implications of corporate foul play stemming from these incidents, have created an air of distrust between the company and the United Americas. To add fuel to the fire, conflicts between the rival sectors of space have increased exponentially in the past five years. While unconfirmed, many believe that Hadley's Hope was a test site for one of Weyland-Yutani's bioweapons and that an enemy state sent a warship to nuke it from orbit. Others believe that the Company is working with a rogue nation to assume control of the colonies on the Frontier. The 2180s are a dangerous time to be alive.

Topping charts and capturing hearts since its original fall 2019 release, Alien: The Roleplaying Game has become a fan favorite across the globe, inspiring new standards for horror and sci-fi RPGs while winning a dozen top awards over the years, including Best Game at the ENNIE Awards. The expanded core rulebook includes new artwork, new content, and various new tools for players and Game Mothers alike, all fully compatible with previous releases and game material.

A bold new look and feel to the Core Rulebook, with all new page layouts by Johan Nohr (of MÖRK BORG fame), new interior maps and artwork, and a stunning new core book cover by renowned artist Colm Geoghegan ( Creepy Duck Design )

Revised and expanded core rules for talents, stress and panic, and stealth

Reworked combat rules for armor, ammo, grenades, stuns, and spaceships

New iconic weapons , items, ships, and locations from the hit film Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus Various new rules and tools in high demand from players, including zero gravity, miniatures play support, and expanded campaign play

The Tartarus Sector campaign setting

campaign setting Last Survivor : a robust solo mode designed by masters of the solo trade, Shawn Tomkin and Matt Click.

Evolved Edition: Starter Set

Redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the Alien universe, the new Evolved Edition of the Starter Set contains everything players need for game night, including abridged rules, character sheets, custom dice, larger miniature-friendly game maps, initiative cards, reference cards, various handouts, tokens, and an expanded Evolved Edition of the fan-favorite Hope's Last Day scenario set on Hadley's Hope just prior to the unforgettable events of Aliens.

Rules booklet with abridged Evolved Edition rules

Expanded edition of the fan-favorite Hope's Last Day adventure

Hope's Last Day adventure A huge double-sided map (format 864x558mm) with one side depicting chartered space in the year 2183 and the other featuring the Hadley's Hope terraforming colony, known from Aliens

Five pre-generated characters to choose from

Playing cards for gear , combat initiative, personal agendas, and panic responses

Cardboard tokens for characters and creatures

Rules reference sheets

A useful supply dial for keeping track of crucial resources such as air, ammunition, or time

Ten engraved base dice and ten stress dice, designed specifically for the Alien: The Roleplaying Game

A high-quality plastic miniature of a Xenomorph

Rapture Protocol Cinematic Adventure Set

Rapture Protocol is a complete cinematic adventure for Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition. It is a stand-alone adventure but serves as the first installment of the Jeremiah Saga trilogy. The adventure is designed for 3–5 players plus the Game Mother and returns to the roots of the Alien franchise. The set features a crew of a small starfreighter on a resupply run to the remote Jeremiah VI industrial colony, which, unbeknownst to them, is crawling with danger as far as the eye can see.

The main Rapture Protocol scenario book

scenario book A huge double-sided map (format 864x558mm) featuring the starfreighter USS Fidanza on one side and the Jeremiah VI mining base on the other

Five pre-generated characters to choose from

Playing cards for personal agendas and NPCs

Cardboard tokens for characters and creatures

Player maps and handouts

To complement this expansion is a new Miniatures Set featuring 20 high-quality miniatures of soldiers, space truckers, Xenomorphs, and more, which are designed to make Rapture Protocol and other adventures throughout the Alien RPG series feel as immersive as possible. These miniatures in the 28mm scale are perfectly sized for use on the large battle maps included in cinematic adventures for the Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition, such as Rapture Protocol and Hope's Last Day. In addition, the Rapture Protocol miniatures set includes a booklet with simplified combat rules that make it possible to play quick skirmish battle rules in the Alien universe using the included miniatures. Free League also offers a deluxe Game Mother's Screen in landscape format. It features the look of a MU/TH/UR ship intelligence interface panel on the outside and a host of useful tables and essential information on the inside, while keeping the GM's plans hidden from the eyes of inquisitive players.

