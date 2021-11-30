Aliens: Fireteam Elite Launches Season Two On December 14th

Focus Entertainment and Cold Iron Studios revealed their plans for Season Two of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, coming on December 14th, 2021. The game has got a pretty dedicated fanbase who love this take on the franchise, so they're rewarding those who have helped carry the game on with a ton of new content that will include some new features, new challenge cards, several new weapons to defend yourself with, and a new game mode called Point Defense. Which, as you may have guessed, will involve you protecting an area from a horde of different types of Xenomorphs coming your way. You can read more about everything they have in store for this season below as it will be coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles in about two weeks.

Following the September release of Season 1: Phalanx, this new season includes free items for all players, including a new mode called Point Defense. This fast-paced alternative to Horde Mode will challenge players in a new survival-based defensive match where your fireteam must protect, repair, and hold 3 different strategic points through multiple attack waves from the xenomorph hive. Players may buy temporary consumables to even the odds by utilizing Fabrication Points earned during the mode and can unlock up to 20 new rewards by completing the mode at various difficulties. Season 2: Point Defense features the following free content: New Game Mode: Point Defense.

New Feature: Lifetime Stats

New weapons, attachments, and cosmetics added to the game as Point Defense rewards or at the in-game store.

New challenge cards. Coinciding with the release of Season 2, the second Endeavor Pass DLC Pack, The Nostromo Salvage Pack, will also be made available. Emerging from a 57-year hypersleep, this pack includes over 20 exclusive items, including two Nostromo-themed class kit skin designs, eight weapon colors, four decals, four head accessories, four emotes, and more!