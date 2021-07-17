For Honor's New Kyoshin Hero Will Arrive On July 22nd

Ubisoft dropped a few new details about the next new hero coming to For Honor as players will soon experience the Kyoshin. According to the info about the hero, the Kyoshin are mystical Samurai who wield a concealed blade, "whose elegance and prowess will leave everyone in awe on the battlefield". In other words, you're getting a quick character that can strike in unpredictable ways as you won't see the hit coming until the last possible moment. It doesn't mean they're not counterable, it just means you're going to have a harder time with this one when someone gets really good at mastering their skills. To gear up for his arrival on July 22nd, you can play a free weekend of the game right now until the end of July 18th. We have more info on the hero below along with the latest trailer.

To live as a soldier or die as a hero – this choice is a gift. This is the freedom of the Kyoshin. Get to know the new Kyoshin hero, who wield the cunning Shikomizue. Joining the Samurai faction, the Kyoshin are legendary warriors who have a deep connection to the spiritual realms. Their special training led them to master the art of fighting with the Shikomizue, a concealed single-handed blade and a scabbard. As they flow through battle, their heavenly powers can be used against enemies while their special Kaze Stance blocks incoming attacks, allowing them to retaliate quickly. Starting July 22, players will be able purchase a package from first-party stores for $7.99 that includes the new Kyoshin Hero, one exclusive Ornament, one Elite Outfit, seven days of Champion Status and three scavenger crates. Starting August 5, players can also unlock the Kyoshin Hero for 15,000 Steel in-game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: For Honor: Kyoshin Hero Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/k243bI3GT5g)