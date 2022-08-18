FarmVille 2 Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With A New Event

Zynga is celebrating a specific mobile/browser milestone this week as Farmville 2 officially reaches its Tenth Anniversary. The web version of the popular FarmVille franchise has built a strong following with fans, giving them a little something different from the original game while also retaining a lot of the charm and mechanics. This anniversary will officially kick off a multi-week celebration that will be comprised of several in-game events, all of which will be leading up to its 10th anniversary on September 6th, 2022. This will include a Party Planning event, a Greeting Card event, an Anniversary Lottery, and a week to decorate your farm. We have more information about the event below, along with a quote from the company on the milestone, and a teaser trailer showing off what's to come.

"We're excited to mark a decade of social connections, camaraderie, and friendly competition with our FarmVille 2 fans by kicking off 26 days of in-game festivities," said Neha Agarwal, Associate Product Manager for FarmVille 2. "From virtual anniversary activities to real-world party giveaways, we'll celebrate the fun farming, cuddly animals, and friendly farmhands who have helped make FarmVille a beloved franchise." Building on the success of the popular FarmVille app on Facebook, FarmVille 2 launched several years later in 2012 with improved features like real-time 3D animation and new characters like the beloved guide Marie, who has become synonymous with the franchise. Over the past decade, fans have responded positively to FarmVille 2, helping the title achieve the following milestones. Starting today, players can participate in a party planning in-game event and enjoy the first of a two-part anniversary video featuring an adorable puppy who is trying to lend a helping paw – and ends up making a mess. To find out what happens next, follow FarmVille 2's social channels to watch the exciting conclusion.