Alienware Reveals Major Expansion To Line Of Gaming Peripherals Alienware has revealed a new line of gaming gear as they have expanded this area with a new mouse, two headsets, two keyboards, and more.

Alienware revealed several new items this week from their line of gaming peripherals as it appears the company is adding a major expansion to its products. Included in the reveal were a new pair of gaming headsets (one wired and one wireless), two new gaming keyboards (again, one wired and one wireless), which included a TKL model for esports players, a new gaming mouse, and a software update. We have the details released by the company about all of the items below.

Alienware's Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

Alienware's Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H) is designed for gamers seeking all-day comfort and immersion. Upon unboxing, you will first notice a wider suspension headband that promotes long-term comfort and soft memory foam ear cups wrapped in a breathable fabric to help keep your head cool when it's needed most. Once you put the AW720H on, adjust the sliding suspension band for a more personalized fit. Now you are ready to get connected by choosing between a reliable 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle PC connection or versatile 3.5mm wired integration that offers the flexibility to use your headset with other devices or compatible consoles. On-headset controls including game/chat balance, volume, mic mute and on/off offer a tactile feel for easy in-game audio adjustments when using the 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Detailed, precise audio is delivered with 40mm hi-res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos, creating 3D surround sound that is designed to amplify every in-game detail – from multiplayer games, RPGs, MMORPGs and any genre in between. The AI noise-canceling boom microphone helps reduce the impact of ambient sounds on your voice, allowing for crisp communication amongst your friends during high-intensity gaming sessions and leaving you with detailed game audio to keep you a step ahead of your opponent's next move. Use the on-headset controls to easily adjust and balance the game/chat volume without needing to tab out mid-game or lose focus on the quest at hand. AW720H offers an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours and fast-charging capabilities that let you get up to six hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charging. After a long day of gaming, retract the boom mic and tuck it away on the headset hanger of one of our Alienware displays, like the AW2524H, the world's first 500Hz IPS gaming monitor launching in North America on March 21st.

Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Our most customizable and responsive mechanical gaming keyboard yet, Alienware's first wireless gaming keyboard (AW920K) features Tri-Mode connectivity for flexible connection options across a range of gaming devices.

Tri-Mode Explained – Three Different Playstyles at your Fingertips

Experience responsive wireless PC gaming performance using the 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle – deploy the convenient dongle extender to have the receiver closer to the keyboard for maximum reception. Connect up to three different compatible devices via Bluetooth 5.1 – select the active paired device or the 2.4GHz connection using the selection button on the back of the keyboard. Plug in and play on your PC using the detachable USB paracord cable.

Enjoy undisturbed gameplay with up to 42 hours battery life via a 2.4GHz dongle connection (thanks to magnetic snap-on charging technology) or up to 46 hours of battery life via a Bluetooth connection. A brand-new feature to Alienware keyboards is the introduction of a programmable rocker switch and dial that lets you customize your experience by mapping compatible Windows productivity controls via Alienware Command Center.

Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

Our brand-new Programmable Rocker Switch and Dial allow you to make quick adjustments to control media while keeping you concentrated on the game. Now, you can easily start and stop your favorite music, skip songs, and adjust volume in a breeze without the need for third-party devices – all you need is Alienware Command Center (click here for more details). With over 100 million actuations, the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard comes standard with high precision, best-in-class CHERRY MX Red switches that deliver fluid strokes, PBT double-shot keycaps for reliable durability, per-key AlienFX RGB lighting to allow your inner gamer to uniquely shine through, and anti-ghosting and N-key rollover for precise control. Whether you're curating a minimal desk setup or looking for more room to maneuver your mouse, this smaller form factor design drops the number pad to maximize space and free up more area for fast-action swipes. If you are looking for a more streamlined and compact design, the Alienware Tenkeyless (TKL) Gaming Keyboard (AW420K), which debuted last fall, is now available in the new Lunar Light colorway.

Wireless Gaming Mouse

Created with right-handed gamers in mind, the new Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) prioritizes comfort, precision, and accuracy, featuring our leading-edge sensor technology and patent-pending magnetic-force L/R keyplates. With up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, and 50G max acceleration, you can expect speedy, accurate clicking and no angle snapping for reliable precision. For marathon gaming sessions, the 2.4GHz wireless dongle connection offers up to 140 hours of battery life on a PCvii, and if you're in a pinch, quickly recharge for just five minutes to get up to 10 hours of continuous gameplay. Joining our full range of symmetrical gaming mice (720M, 610M, and 320M), this new full-size right-handed mouse features an asymmetrical shape designed for long-lasting comfort along with a dedicated thumb channel to accommodate palm-style grips, which are ideal for RPG & MMO games. The tactile, textured grip zones offer complete control, and the DPI slider placement on the top of the mouse allows for easy DPI selection while in game. It has a balanced weight and comes with a lightweight USB paracord cable along with a 1000Hz wireless polling and dongle extender to experience virtually lag-free performance.

Alienware Command Center

Dial it all in with Alienware Command Center, the ultimate in customization and convenience. Alienware's redesigned Command Center 6.0 with intuitive customization for Alienware peripherals. Each of these new peripherals can be harmoniously connected to your gaming ecosystem and easily managed by Alienware Command Center (AWCC), a centralized hub that allows quick access to settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio controls, and overclocking. With our new peripherals, you can easily customize AlienFX settings, such as lighting effects and colors, on each device individually, in groups, or by game title. Command Center 5.5 is free and available for anyone to download as long as your PC meets the tech requirements.