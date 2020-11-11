All Elite Wrestling Announe New Games Division & Three Titles

All Elite Wrestling announced today they have launched a new division called AEW Games with the goal of producing wrestling video games. In a move that will help define their brand beyond wrestling fans, the company revealed during a 20-minute YouTube presentation (which you can watch at the bottom) that they will have three new games on the way. The first on the list is a console title being developed by Yuke's, in what appears to be a modern version of a Virtual Pro-Wrestling title featuring AEW talent. (Or as Kenny Omega referenced in the video, something like WWF No Mercy.) What's more, the game appears to allow intergender fighting, which has basically not been an option in most wrestling games for years. By the way, if that name Yuke's sounds familiar, it should. It's the company that was developing all the WWE 2K titles until 2K Games changed developers. So we're guessing AEW will be getting a lot of the good that the company put into wrestling titles.

There will also be two mobile games on the way with AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite GM. Developed by KamaGames, Double or Nothing will be your typical Vegas casino mobile title feature AEW-branded versions of slots, blackjack, poker, and roulette. It will come with AEW music, sounds, videos, wrestler virtual avatars, gift packs, and more. Meanwhile, Crystallized Games will develop AEW Elite GM which will act like a lot of GM simulator titles as you take on the GM role over AEW. You will design a roster of wrestlers, set up matches, run the show, and help generate revenue. This will give a stylized version of what happens behind the curtain as you attempt to make AEW the biggest company on the planet. We have quotes from today's announcement and the full video for you below as we look forward to seeing both mobile titles come out over the next six months and more info on the Juke's title.

"Every once in a while, a revolutionary company comes along and changes everything. AEW is doing that today," said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW. "When I first signed with AEW, I asked Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling games ever. With masterminds like Geta and the incredible team at Yuke's, we are well on the path to deliver a fresh, vastly superior gaming experience that our fans deserve." "It's amazing to think that less than two years ago, we sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling industry with the launch of AEW, and now we are rolling out our new revolutionary games," said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. "We make a point to listen to our fans, and we know that a rejuvenated and immersive gaming experience is critical to the overall wrestling experience. It's going to be cool to see our fans enjoying a next-gen console wrestling game that actually implements their feedback. This is just the beginning of a new era of gaming for wrestling fans around the world." "It is a tremendous honor to be a part of writing the first page in a new history of wrestling games," said Hiromi Furuta, SVP at Yuke's.