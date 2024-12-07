Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Acquire Corp., All In Abyss: Judge The Fake, Alliance Arts, WSS Playground

All In Abyss: Judge The Fake Announced For April 2025 Release

All In Abyss: Judge The Fake has a release date, as the poker battle RPG will be released for PC and consoles this coming April

Article Summary All In Abyss: Judge The Fake launches on April 9, 2025, for PC and consoles.

Play as Asuha, a "genius gambler," in futuristic Texas Hold'em poker battles.

Use special skills to outwit opponents in a dystopian gambling district.

Explore and expose witchy trickery, unraveling secrets in a stylish setting.

Indie game developers Acquire Corp. and WSS Playground, along with publisher Alliance Arts, have given All in Abyss: Judge the Fake an official release date. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a poker-themed battler with RPG mechanics featuring witches in a futuristic gambling district of a no-named city. You play a deposed witch who uses her powers and skills as a player to beat out players in Texas. Hold'em; as you seek vengeance against those above you now to dethrone each and every one of them. The weekend the team confirmed the game would be released for PC and consoles on April 9. 2025. Enjoy the info and trailer here, as the game has a free demo available on Steam.

All in Abyss: Judge the Fake

Self-proclaimed "genius gambler" Asuha seeks new challenges…and trickery-filled Texas Hold 'em tournaments might be just what she's looking for. See if this Mahjong master, Chinchirorin champ, and Pachinko pro can add "Poker Prodigy" to her slate of titles. Conjure up the courage and crush the conniving conjurers and the card-counting tricks up their sleeves. Wager against witches in one-on-one card battles bolstered by both deceptive dealing and sleight-of-hand shenanigans. Stack chips and go all-in against slick sorceresses like Ulu, the witch with mysterious powers and a penchant for sweets, and Yuragi, the menacing yet motherly enchantress.

Tilt the odds in Asuha's favor by deploying an array of special skills like special vision powers to view opponents' cards or utter silver-tongued comments that rile up opponents into uncharacteristic behavior. Strategically up the ante in decisive moments to force foes to fold or bow out when a weaker hand remains. Between poker battles, explore the gambling district. Strike up conversations with fellow high rollers in the gambling district's luxurious yet dystopian surroundings. Unveil the witches' trickery brewing in secrecy and hit the ultimate jackpot of exposing their fraud to the public.

