All Leagues Are Available In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 6

I guess you can call this a mid-season finale. The first half of GO Battle League Season 6, Pokémon GO's PVP platform, is now live. All three leagues including Great League which has a CP limit of 1500, Ultra League which has a CP limit of 2500, and Master League which has no CP limit are currently live.

Let's dive into the meta of each of these leagues, showcasing the best species and movesets to bring into your Pokémon GO PVP bouts.

Top Pokémon to use in Great League:

Azumarill powered up with XL Candy: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake

Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump

Medicham powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide

Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt

Lickitung powered up with XL Candy: Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wage

Shadow Swamper: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave

Diggersby powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake

Top Pokémon to use in Ultra League:

Registeel powered up with XL Candy: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast

Galarian Stunfisk powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake

Shadow Abomasnow powered up with XL Candy: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

Swamper: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake

Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Future Sight, Moonblast

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak

Shadow Swamper: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake

Abomasnow powered up with XL Candy: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

Registeel: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast

Mandibuzz powered up with XL Candy: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

Top Pokémon to use in Master League:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind

Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower

Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge

Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane