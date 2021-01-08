All Leagues Are Available In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 6

I guess you can call this a mid-season finale. The first half of GO Battle League Season 6, Pokémon GO's PVP platform, is now live. All three leagues including Great League which has a CP limit of 1500, Ultra League which has a CP limit of 2500, and Master League which has no CP limit are currently live.
Let's dive into the meta of each of these leagues, showcasing the best species and movesets to bring into your Pokémon GO PVP bouts.
Top Pokémon to use in Great League:
- Azumarill powered up with XL Candy: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Medicham powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt
- Lickitung powered up with XL Candy: Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wage
- Shadow Swamper: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Diggersby powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
Top Pokémon to use in Ultra League:
- Registeel powered up with XL Candy: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast
- Galarian Stunfisk powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Shadow Abomasnow powered up with XL Candy: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Swamper: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Future Sight, Moonblast
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
- Shadow Swamper: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Abomasnow powered up with XL Candy: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Registeel: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast
- Mandibuzz powered up with XL Candy: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
Top Pokémon to use in Master League:
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind
- Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
- Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane