Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Triband, What The Car?
What The Car? Releases New Among Us Collaboration
Now you can experience the thrills of Among Us in What The Car?, as the free Car-Mong Us update is live for you to download
Article Summary
- Experience Among Us thrills in What The Car? with the free Car-Mong Us update.
- New levels include Skeld-themed tracks, crewmate skins, and fun mini-games.
- Race, solve puzzles, and create your own levels in this quirky car game.
- No driving skills required; just enjoy silly adventures with creative freedom.
Indie game developer and publisher Triband has partnered with Innersloth for a special collaboration, as the characters and settings from Among Us arrive in What The Car? The totally free Car-Mong Us update adds several new levels to the game, as you do tasks and race around levels designed like the iconic Skeld ship. We have more info below and a trailer here as the content is now live.
Car-Mong Us Update
Trust no one! After the Among Us crewmates crash into the universe of WHAT THE CAR?, Car attempts to help them with their tasks – the usual mix of asteroid dodging, wire fixing, and suspect-ejecting. Surely nothing can go wrong!
- A new overworld designed as homage to the Among Us spaceship the Skeld!
- Unlockable skins modelled off the iconic crewmate colours!
- Four new minigames parodying classic Among Us tasks!
- Two new intermezzos – shoot asteroids, eject imposters!
- Three new racing courses!
What The Car?
You're a car with legs! Race through hundreds of unique levels: jump, fly with jetpacks, climb tall buildings, deliver packages, and so pretty much everything you can't do in a normal racing game. It's not all about the need for speed. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures or solve quirky puzzles (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!). You can also make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of unhinged levels made by other players.
- A WORLD TO EXPLORE: It's not all racing. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures or try your best at the quirky puzzles. (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!)
- CREATE YOUR OWN LEVELS: Make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of levels made by other players. Hint: Adding cute bears and speed pads that go vroom works every time!
- OKAY, IT GETS REALLY SILLY: You'll be flipping burgers, fishing, swimming, and singing CAR-aoke! Hint: Don't try to talk to the laser cow!
- DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only and will absolutely not improve your driving skills in any way. Actually, no one on the development team even owns a car. SPOILER: apparently this is a thing you can attach to the back of a car to make it look cool… Who knew?!