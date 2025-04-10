Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

What The Car? Releases New Among Us Collaboration

Now you can experience the thrills of Among Us in What The Car?, as the free Car-Mong Us update is live for you to download

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Experience Among Us thrills in What The Car? with the free Car-Mong Us update.
  • New levels include Skeld-themed tracks, crewmate skins, and fun mini-games.
  • Race, solve puzzles, and create your own levels in this quirky car game.
  • No driving skills required; just enjoy silly adventures with creative freedom.

Indie game developer and publisher Triband has partnered with Innersloth for a special collaboration, as the characters and settings from Among Us arrive in What The Car? The totally free  Car-Mong Us update adds several new levels to the game, as you do tasks and race around levels designed like the iconic Skeld ship. We have more info below and a trailer here as the content is now live.

What The Car? Releases New Among Us Collaboration
Credit: Triband

Car-Mong Us Update

Trust no one! After the Among Us crewmates crash into the universe of WHAT THE CAR?, Car attempts to help them with their tasks – the usual mix of asteroid dodging, wire fixing, and suspect-ejecting. Surely nothing can go wrong!

  • A new overworld designed as homage to the Among Us spaceship the Skeld!
  • Unlockable skins modelled off the iconic crewmate colours!
  • Four new minigames parodying classic Among Us tasks!
  • Two new intermezzos – shoot asteroids, eject imposters!
  • Three new racing courses!

What The Car?

You're a car with legs! Race through hundreds of unique levels: jump, fly with jetpacks, climb tall buildings, deliver packages, and so pretty much everything you can't do in a normal racing game. It's not all about the need for speed. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures or solve quirky puzzles (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!). You can also make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of unhinged levels made by other players.

  • A WORLD TO EXPLORE: It's not all racing. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures or try your best at the quirky puzzles. (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!)
  • CREATE YOUR OWN LEVELS: Make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of levels made by other players. Hint: Adding cute bears and speed pads that go vroom works every time!
  • OKAY, IT GETS REALLY SILLY: You'll be flipping burgers, fishing, swimming, and singing CAR-aoke! Hint: Don't try to talk to the laser cow!
  • DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only and will absolutely not improve your driving skills in any way. Actually, no one on the development team even owns a car. SPOILER: apparently this is a thing you can attach to the back of a car to make it look cool… Who knew?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.