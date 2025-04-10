Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Triband, What The Car?

What The Car? Releases New Among Us Collaboration

Now you can experience the thrills of Among Us in What The Car?, as the free Car-Mong Us update is live for you to download

New levels include Skeld-themed tracks, crewmate skins, and fun mini-games.

Race, solve puzzles, and create your own levels in this quirky car game.

No driving skills required; just enjoy silly adventures with creative freedom.

Indie game developer and publisher Triband has partnered with Innersloth for a special collaboration, as the characters and settings from Among Us arrive in What The Car? The totally free Car-Mong Us update adds several new levels to the game, as you do tasks and race around levels designed like the iconic Skeld ship. We have more info below and a trailer here as the content is now live.

Car-Mong Us Update

Trust no one! After the Among Us crewmates crash into the universe of WHAT THE CAR?, Car attempts to help them with their tasks – the usual mix of asteroid dodging, wire fixing, and suspect-ejecting. Surely nothing can go wrong!

A new overworld designed as homage to the Among Us spaceship the Skeld!

Unlockable skins modelled off the iconic crewmate colours!

Four new minigames parodying classic Among Us tasks!

Two new intermezzos – shoot asteroids, eject imposters!

Three new racing courses!

What The Car?

You're a car with legs! Race through hundreds of unique levels: jump, fly with jetpacks, climb tall buildings, deliver packages, and so pretty much everything you can't do in a normal racing game. It's not all about the need for speed. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures or solve quirky puzzles (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!). You can also make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of unhinged levels made by other players.

