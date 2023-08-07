Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive

Alone In The Dark Drops Brand-New Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Alone In The Dark, as the crew at THQ Nordic are still aiming to release it in late October.

THQ Nordic has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Alone In The Dark, showing off a few new elements to this reimagined take. Developed by Pieces Interactive, this is an entirely new vision for the classic '90s game, as they are incorporating darker elements and a Hollywood cast into the thick of this haunting tale. It was revealed back in May that both Jodie Comer and David Harbour have taken on the lead roles for this one as they add their own sense of urgency to the title. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will be released on October 26th for PC and consoles.

"Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the '90s cult classic horror game! Deep in the 1920s South, Emily Hartwood's uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You'll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?"

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow, and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood's or Edward Carnby's perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

