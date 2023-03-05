Alterium Shift Confirmed For Early Access Release This Spring Alterium Shift, the upcoming RPG from Gravity Games Arise will be released this Spring for Steam's Early Access.

Gravity Games Arise and Drattzy Games confirmed that their upcoming RPG Alterium Shift will be getting an Early Access release on Steam this Spring. The game has been in the works for a minute after they formally revealed it last year, but we haven't heard a lot about it since that time as the devs have been keeping it close to the chest. While the team hasn't given us a confirmed window, the fact that we'll be seeing a limited version int he next couple of months is promising. Enjoy the trailer below.

"Join three heroes in training as they learn to master their individual strengths and harness the power of Alterium Essence. With their training nearly completed, Dolion, their teacher, prepares them for the most important mission they've faced yet. Choose between three heroes in training; Pyra, Atlas, and Sage. Their teacher, Dolion, strives to mold his students into heroes, ones better than himself. The three heroes are taking their final test before being sent off on an important and life changing mission. Each character has a unique story path to experience and each path is filled with choices that are directed by the player. What fate awaits these heroes and can they accomplish the tasks set forth before them?"

"Each character will have an on-map ability that allows them to explore areas the others can't. For instance, Pyra can slice through rocks and Atlas and shoot far off targets. Find hidden treasure or even experience story based elements! Alterium Shift has a full featured turn-based combat system with a turn-order display for important decision making! Exploit enemy weaknesses and gain experience to grow your party into an unstoppable force! Charge up your Burst Bar for powerful burst abilities! Of course, the loot you earn will also help you a long your journey as well. Explore the world of Alteria. Meet new and diverse people. Find loot and hidden treasure! Take on new quests. Go fishing! The world is at your fingertips!"