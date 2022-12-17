Amazon Games Will Publish The Next Tomb Raider Title

Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics announced this week they have come to a new deal over the next Tomb Raider game. After Square Enix basically abandoned Crystal Dynamics and pretty much shrugged off any North American publishing companies in the process, the company was left without a way to release its next vision of the franchise. That all changed this week as Amazon games have committed itself to providing full support and publishing for the game on a global level. We don't know much about the next game beyond the fact that it is currently in development using Unreal Engine 5. We're guessing at best we'll learn something at E3 or Summer Game Fest, but that's a guess at best. In the meantime, here's a pair of quotes from the announcement.

"Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history," said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games. "Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we're honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise. Our team is incredibly excited about collaborating with the talented and visionary Crystal Dynamics team to bring the next chapter of Lara Croft's saga to players around the world."

"Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider," said Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics. "Transformative is what we're looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities. They're uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we're eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!"