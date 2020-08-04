Amazon Launches A New Starfinder Interactive Audio Game

Amazon has teamed up with Paizo to release a brand new interactive audio game based in the Starfinder universe using Alexa. The game has three episodes that you can play immediately, featuring the voice talents of Nathan Fillion and Laura Bailey, among others. You can play the game using any Alexa-enabled device, including Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and the Alexa mobile app. The first three episodes are available now with the next three coming out in October 2020. We have the complete details of the game for you below, and we'll be chatting with the cast later this week about the game.

The first three episodes of Starfinder are available starting today. The Starfinder skill for Alexa is a multi-part interactive audio adventure game that transports players to a futuristic science-fantasy world where they can make decisions to advance and influence the outcome of the story just by using their voice. By simply saying "Alexa, play the Starfinder game," customers can play one of the most captivating audio games available on Alexa-enabled devices today. Paizo, the team responsible for the popular Starfinder tabletop game, and Amazon collaborated to reimagine the game for Alexa. Pre-existing fans of the roleplaying game will enjoy this new extension of the familiar world, but previous experience with source material is not required.

Starfinder features an exceptional voice cast of 13 actors, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II). Casting was led by Audible Studios– featuring some of their most popular performers, with almost 2,000 audiobook performances between them. Starfinder's script exceeds 745 pages and took a combined 125 hours in the studio to record all of the possible twists and turns, resulting in up to 13 hours of gameplay. The free-to-play pilot episode of Starfinder, "Scoundrels in the Spike," debuted in December 2019 and was well-received by Alexa users, with a 4.6/5 stars rating. "I love this game!!! The narration is wonderful, and the sound effects are on point. The voice acting is like watching a movie. I can't wait for the rest of the game to come out!" said an Amazon customer in a review following the debut of the pilot.

"The Starfinder skill for Alexa is a great example of how audio and voice-enabled experiences can create immersive and ambient entertainment," says VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services Marc Whitten. "We are thrilled with how incredible sci-fi storytellers and amazing voice talent bring this interactive adventure to life."