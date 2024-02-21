Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: City 20, Untold Tales

Ambitious Speculative Survival Sim City 20 Announced

Untold Games revealed a brand new dystopian-tinged survival sandbox adventure game called City 20, coming out later this year.

Indie game developer and publisher Untold Games announced a new title on the way with their new survival simulator, City 20. The game has a creepy dystopian future to it all as you play as a survivor who must make it through several challenges following a man-made disaster that has left the population scarred and on edge within its own survival zones. No release date has been set for it beyond the idea that we'll see it sometime this year, but you can check out the announcement trailer here.

City 20

City 20 invites players to immerse themselves in a meticulously crafted world drawing inspiration from European sci-fi classics such as Stalker, The Road or La Jetee. As the remnants of civilization eke out an existence, players must navigate a landscape transformed by man-made disaster, and influenced by the deep interconnectedness of a realistic social environment. Small acts create big ripples in the world of City 20, with the game's powerful systems creating an emergent narrative unique to each playthrough.

Emergent Storytelling : Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same.

: Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same. Dystopic Life Sim : Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care.

: Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care. Unique Aesthetic : Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre.

: Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre. Reactive Sandbox: This environment reacts to you in a very deep, connected way. Hunt too many rabbits? Predators might start coming closer to town in search of food. Interfere with the City's water supply? People will start to become desperate. Think through your actions carefully – every small action could have a big reaction in the dangerous world of City 20.

