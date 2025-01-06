Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: AMD, CES 2025

AMD Makes Multiple Announcements During CES 2025 Press Conference

AMD were among the first to make announcements at CES 2025 this morning, revealing what they have coming for PC and gaming this year

Article Summary AMD unveils powerful Ryzen 9950X3D & 9900X3D processors with 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache tech.

New Ryzen Z2 and 9000HX Series processors enhance mobile and handheld gaming.

Ryzen AI Max Series processors redefine AI-accelerated computing for portable devices.

AMD and Dell partner to introduce Ryzen AI PRO processors in Dell's commercial PCs.

AMD held a press conference this morning at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, revealing a number of new announcements for gaming and PC innovations. Among the reveals made this morning were new AI offerings for several items, as well as new processors, and a new "strategic relationship" with Dell. We have notes from the company below and you can watch the full presentation above.

AMD – CES 2025 Announcements

Gaming

New Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors join the Ryzen X3D family as a pair of powerful "Zen 5" CPUs designed for gamers and content creators. These new processors utilize 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology to deliver higher clock speeds and impressive performance.

New Ryzen Z2 Handheld Gaming processors feature up to eight "Zen 5" CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 architecture-powered graphics for improved power and efficiency. The Z2 Extreme, Z2, and Z2 Go will drive desktop gaming experiences in handheld form factors.

New Ryzen 9000HX Series of Mobile processors deliver best in-class mobile gaming performance, these processors leverage 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology and relocated memory for lower temperatures and higher clock rates. The flagship model, the Ryzen 9955 HX3D features 16 cores and 32 threads of processing performance, making it one of the fastest mobile processors ever built for gamers and creators.

PC

New Ryzen AI Max Series processors are designed to bring desktop-level performance to ultra-portable devices, featuring up to 16 "Zen 5" CPU cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 graphics compute units, and an XDNA2 Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with up to 50 TOPS for demanding AI-enabled software. Sporting up to 128GB of unified memory, these processors redefine multitasking and power next-gen Copilot+ PCs. The Ryzen AI Max PRO Series further enhances thin and light workstations, delivering unmatched performance for engineering models and AI-accelerated workloads, backed by AMD PRO Technologies for business-class reliability.

AMD expanded its Ryzen AI 300 Series lineup with new Ryzen AI 7 (Ryzen AI 7 350) and Ryzen AI 5 (Ryzen AI 5 340) processors, bringing premium AI capabilities to mainstream and entry-level notebooks. Featuring up to eight "Zen 5" CPU cores and an industry leading NPU powered by AMD XDNA 2 technology, delivering five times better performance than the previous-generation NPU for more AI power. AMD also expanded the AI 300 PRO Series with the Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 and Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processors , offering enhanced security, manageability, and support for Microsoft Copilot+ experiences, tailored for business users.

AMD announced new processors to join the Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 200 PRO families, featuring up to eight CPU cores, RDNA 3 graphics, and 16 NPU TOPS for efficient AI performance and sustained battery life. The Ryzen 200 PRO processors deliver exceptional efficiency and reliable performance for everyday professionals, extending the life of the "Zen 4" architecture.

AMD x Dell

Dell joined AMD on stage ahead of CES 2025 to announce new Dell Pro PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors. These new PCs will be the first Dell commercial devices shipping with AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, marking a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between AMD and Dell. These new notebooks and desktops from Dell deliver advanced on-device AI, exceptional battery life, and Copilot+ features such as live captioning and AI image generation, bringing AMD AI innovation to Dell's commercial laptops for the first time. The AMD-powered Dell Pro systems join AMD-powered Dell workstations to meet the demands of the modern enterprise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!