Ammo Pigs: Cocked & Loaded Has Gone Up For Pre-Order

Chili Dog Interactive revealed that they have officially put Ammo Pigs: Cocked & Loaded up or pre-order across all three major consoles. Developed by Cascadia Games, this is a total throwback to the good 'ol NES days of gaming where you'll be running through levels firing off your guns as a well-armed pig. All in an effort to save as many chickens as possible in the area and bring them to safety. This game is basically designed to be stupid fun with no real rhyme or reason, which you can tell from the description below that the devs don't take it too seriously. But you can see they put a lot of love in this one to make it feel nostalgic while still playing as a modern title.

Those of you looking to get your hands on it can do so right now at the link above as it's selling for $5 on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In case you want to see what's going on with this one, you can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

The age is 2049 AD. All life forms have gone extinct — except for the pigs who oppose the hostile AI-controlled machines. The robots should be destroyed, but more importantly, there have been found the last surviving chickens. They must be saved at any cost! Ammo Pigs: Cocked & Loaded is an action-packed run-n-gun game with a heavy emphasis on jumping and shooting elements. It brings the feeling of 80's and 90's 2D action games with a lot of fun, explosions and bacon — in case you're not good enough to save those poor chickens from deadly chicken-hating machines. Give it a spin if you're up for some touch challenge! This is what awaits you in Ammo Pigs: Cocked & Loaded.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded — PlayStation 4. Trailer (https://youtu.be/brR_aaRD9xA)