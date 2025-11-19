Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: ConcernedApe, stardew valley

Among Us Launches New Crossover With Stardew Valley

Among Us has launched a new crossover Cosmicube, as players can unlock several cosmetic items from the game Stardew Valley

Two major indie games have come together for a fun new crossover event, as elements of Stardew Valley have made their way into Among Us. For the next three months, players will be able to log into the game and unlock the totally free Stardew Cosmicube, running from now until February 18, 2026. All you have to do is play the game, earn points for doing tasks and more, and unlock the items as you go. We ahve mroe details about how everything will work during this timeframe, and just in case you don't know how the Cosmicube system works, the devs have created this handy guide for you to work it out.

Among Us x Stardew Valley

The spacebeans yearn for the cozy charm of farm life, away from the sabotages of space. They've gained inspiration from Stardew Valley – it has their two favorite things: tasks and NO Impostors. ​Unless…? Tell your crew, slap on that sunscreen, and let's harvest some crops! Unfortunately, while seasons may change, Impostors are forever, so make sure you're keeping an eye out for them. (Or maybe if you give them the right gifts, you can befriend them…?) (…Nah.) Do you think JojaMart can stock Impostor Pesticides? The Cosmicube features these items:

Junimo Pet

Krobus Pet

Abigail's Outfit Skin

Abigail's Locks Hat

Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Nameplate

Day's End Nameplate

Feathery Friend – Blue Hat

Feathery Friend – Void Hat

Feathery Friend – White Hat

Grandpa's Beard Visor

Grandpa's Nightcap Hat

It's a New Day Nameplate

Looking For These? Skin

Lewis's Overalls Skin

Lewis's Moustache Visor

Lewis's Cap Hat

Linus's Hair Hat

Linus's Beard Visor

Linus's Leaves Skin

Prized Straw Hat

Mr. Qi's Suit Skin

Mr. Qi's Shades Visor

Mr. Qi's Hat

Sebastian's Bangs Hat

Sebastian's Hoodie Skin

Spring's Parsnip Hat

Summer's Melon Hat

Void Egg Hat

Work Overalls Skin

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!