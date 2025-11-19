Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: ConcernedApe, stardew valley
Among Us Launches New Crossover With Stardew Valley
Among Us has launched a new crossover Cosmicube, as players can unlock several cosmetic items from the game Stardew Valley
Two major indie games have come together for a fun new crossover event, as elements of Stardew Valley have made their way into Among Us. For the next three months, players will be able to log into the game and unlock the totally free Stardew Cosmicube, running from now until February 18, 2026. All you have to do is play the game, earn points for doing tasks and more, and unlock the items as you go. We ahve mroe details about how everything will work during this timeframe, and just in case you don't know how the Cosmicube system works, the devs have created this handy guide for you to work it out.
Among Us x Stardew Valley
The spacebeans yearn for the cozy charm of farm life, away from the sabotages of space. They've gained inspiration from Stardew Valley – it has their two favorite things: tasks and NO Impostors. Unless…? Tell your crew, slap on that sunscreen, and let's harvest some crops! Unfortunately, while seasons may change, Impostors are forever, so make sure you're keeping an eye out for them. (Or maybe if you give them the right gifts, you can befriend them…?) (…Nah.) Do you think JojaMart can stock Impostor Pesticides? The Cosmicube features these items:
- Junimo Pet
- Krobus Pet
- Abigail's Outfit Skin
- Abigail's Locks Hat
- Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Nameplate
- Day's End Nameplate
- Feathery Friend – Blue Hat
- Feathery Friend – Void Hat
- Feathery Friend – White Hat
- Grandpa's Beard Visor
- Grandpa's Nightcap Hat
- It's a New Day Nameplate
- Looking For These? Skin
- Lewis's Overalls Skin
- Lewis's Moustache Visor
- Lewis's Cap Hat
- Linus's Hair Hat
- Linus's Beard Visor
- Linus's Leaves Skin
- Prized Straw Hat
- Mr. Qi's Suit Skin
- Mr. Qi's Shades Visor
- Mr. Qi's Hat
- Sebastian's Bangs Hat
- Sebastian's Hoodie Skin
- Spring's Parsnip Hat
- Summer's Melon Hat
- Void Egg Hat
- Work Overalls Skin