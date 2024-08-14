Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anarkade, Pixelatom

Anarkade Reveals Late-September Release ON PC & Consoles

Blowfish Studios have revealed the official release date for Anarkade, as the multiplayer platforming brawler arrives next month

Article Summary Anarkade by Pixelatom and Blowfish Studios releases September 23, 2024, on PC and major consoles.

The game features frenzied platforming shooter action with random weapons and procedurally-generated arenas.

Play in six unique stages with distinct physics, from icy terrains to low-gravity space environments.

Enjoy local and online multiplayer modes, customizable characters, and wacky death animations for added fun.

Indie game developer Pixelatom and publisher Blowfish Studios have confirmed the release date of their platforming arena shooter Anarkade. The game has been teased for about four years now on the dev's own blog, with updates coming every now and then. Today marks the first time we've had confirmation of a release date, let alone a firm window, as the game will drop on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on September 23, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer here.

Anarkade

In this hybrid of 2D platformer and intense shooter, blast or be blasted in adrenaline-pumping multiplayer matches with local and cross-platform online support. Chaotic hijinks await as each round starts with each combatant assigned a random weapon in a procedurally-generated arena. Make a break for the loot crates with new weapons and master movement mechanics like wall jumps and corner hangs to evade danger and get in position to blow away the opposition. Pick up an array of traditional but deadly firearms like the Python revolver or the gatling gun. Bring a knife to a gunfight, and make opponents regret not shooting when they had the chance. Strike foes with the deadly Bowling Bomb, that spares nobody in its path of destruction and leaves foes feeling like turkeys.

Battles take place across six distinct stage themes, each with their own physics and environmental hazards. Battle it out while slipping and sliding in the ice stages, and gravity becomes more of a suggestion in the space stages. Equip fun hats and costumes and enjoy wacky death animations, because victory feels better when you look good and your enemies look stupid. Compete in single match or tournament style local player modes, killing enemies to earn points and avoiding self-destruction in Deathmatch or collecting valuable crates in Cratebox. Turn up the heat online, fragging worldwide foes in quickplay or making custom rooms with long-distance friends.

