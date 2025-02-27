Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Launches March Of The Goblins Next Week

Diablo IV has revealed details about the new March of the Goblins event, set to launch next Tuesday and run for a solid week

Article Summary Join Diablo IV's March of the Goblins event from March 4-11 and vanquish greedy goblins for treasures.

New Goblin variants await in Sanctuary, each carrying unique rewards and challenges to conquer.

Visit the Goblin Statue in Kyovashad to begin your hunt and climb the Goblin Slaying Ranks.

Increased Goblin activity brings more rewards, larger packs, Greed Shrines, and boss battles.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about the latest event coming to Diablo IV, as the March of the Goblins takes place next week. The event will kick off on Tuesday, March 4, 10 am PT and run all the way to March 11 at the same time, bringing with it a wide variety of Goblins who have arisen and are now wreaking havoc across Sanctuary. You'll have a new Reputation track to make your way through, increasing your chances of slaughtering them by the dozens and snagging their Treasure Bags across every World Tier, in the Overworld, down dungeons, and across both Eternal and Seasonal Realms. We have the finer details from the team below, along with a dev video above, and you can get the full rundown in their latest blog.

Diablo IV – March of the Goblins

The undergrowth of Sanctuary is rife with creatures of the greediest inclinations. This March of the Goblins introduces six brand-new Goblin variants, who will remain after the increased Goblin activity has ended. Slay these new devious gremlins to earn reputation for coveted rewards. Visit the Goblin Statue in central Kyovashad to begin your hunt and earn rewards. While March of the Goblins is live, there's an increased chance to see larger packs of Treasures Goblins, encounter Greed Shrines, and to see increased Treasure Goblins when facing off against Avarice, the Gold-Cursed World Boss.

Increased Goblin Activity: Treasure Goblins are running rampant, and their elusive packs are larger and more rewarding than ever before. Encounter larger packs of Treasure Goblins, discover Greed Shrines, and face off against Avarice, the Gold-Cursed World Boss, with enhanced Goblin spawns.

Odious Ector: Drops crafting materials, including Obducite in Torment tiers.

Drops crafting materials, including Obducite in Torment tiers. Gilded Baron: The master of gold, this Goblin drops tantalizing heaps of coins and Aberrant Cinders during Helltides.

The master of gold, this Goblin drops tantalizing heaps of coins and Aberrant Cinders during Helltides. Glittering Prym: Sparkling with promise, Prym carries gems, Runes, and Scattered Prisms to add to your wealth.

Sparkling with promise, Prym carries gems, Runes, and Scattered Prisms to add to your wealth. Curious Murl: The keeper of Obols, Murl's purple hue is unmissable.

The keeper of Obols, Murl's purple hue is unmissable. Gelatinous Syrus: Splits into multiple Goblins upon death, dropping Legendary items and more.

Splits into multiple Goblins upon death, dropping Legendary items and more. Fancy Old Fedric: The rarest legend of all. Mythic Unique items and a Resplendent Spark accompany this goblin of gods—if you can find it.

