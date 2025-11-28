Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Company Of Heroes 3, Relic Entertainment

Company of Heroes 3 Launches Endure & Defy DLC

Company of Heroes 3 has a new DLC and a free update out this week, as players can download the brand-new Endure & Defy DLC

Article Summary Company of Heroes 3 releases the Endure & Defy DLC, adding four unique Battlegroups for every faction.

Each Battlegroup introduces new units, abilities, and unique playstyles to enhance multiplayer warfare.

The free Scarlet Bison update brings major gameplay improvements and over 2,000 new voiceover lines.

Tank riding, garrison mechanics, and pathfinding see upgrades, improving overall game quality and balance.

Relic Entertainment has released a new DLC for Company of Heroes 3, as the Endure & Defy pack is available right now. The shorthand to this is that players will get four new Battlegroups, one for each faction, all giving you new options for ground control specifically designed for both the Multiplayer and Co-Op/Skirmish vs A.I modes. The game also received a free update for those who chose not to purchase the DLC, focusing on improving various aspects of the gameplay. You can read the full details below and check out the trailer above, as the content is available right now.

Company of Heroes 3: Endure & Defy

Each Battlegroup introduces a new playstyle for its faction, delivering powerful new units, iconic franchise favorites, and innovative abilities that bring all new gameplay mechanics to the battlefield. Launching alongside the DLC, the Scarlet Bison update delivers a significant set of gameplay refinements, multiplayer quality, and fresh content for the community. This update focuses heavily on core gameplay improvements, including upgrades to tank riding mechanics, vehicle and building garrison functionality, and pathfinding behavior. Scarlett Bison also introduces multiplayer quality-of-life improvements and over 2,000 new voiceover lines for new and existing characters.

US Forces – Italian Partisan Battlegroup: Deploy daring Partisans to wreak havoc behind the lines. Cunning, deception, and sabotage are how your forces will prevail.

Deploy daring Partisans to wreak havoc behind the lines. Cunning, deception, and sabotage are how your forces will prevail. Wehrmacht – Last Stand Battlegroup: Victory requires sacrifice. Bolster your line with powerful improvised defenses and embolden your ground forces with a number of extraordinary measures.

Victory requires sacrifice. Bolster your line with powerful improvised defenses and embolden your ground forces with a number of extraordinary measures. British Forces – Polish Cavalry Battlegroup: Seek revenge with grizzled Polish troops who long for battle and smash the enemy with devastating heavy weaponry.

Seek revenge with grizzled Polish troops who long for battle and smash the enemy with devastating heavy weaponry. Deutsches Afrikakorps – Kriegsmarine Battlegroup: Bring the might of the German Navy to bear. Fortify your positions, establish vital supply chains, and then annihilate all in your path with catastrophic fire support.

