Angry Birds VR: Isle Of Pigs Launches New MR Update

Angry Birds VR: Isle Of Pigs has an all-new update out today, as you can now play in a mixed reality setting with the iconic birds.

Resolution Games and Rovio Entertainment have launched a brand new update for Angry Birds VR: Isle Of Pigs, as the new MR Mode has been added today. This will give players a chance to play with the iconic birds in their own home, office, or wherever else they feel like with a headset, as you're getting a mixed reality setting that can be used in almost any environment. All you need to do is pick an object to set up the base on, choose your level, and attempt to take out the green pigs' fortress. The mode also comes with a pretty substantial update to fix up the game in a few ways. We have more info below, as the update is available right now on Meta Quest and Pico.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs – MR Mode

The newest MR Mode version of Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs was created with the latest generation of MR devices in mind, allowing Resolution Games to take advantage of room mapping and hand tracking as well as higher device performance that wasn't accessible on the studio's earlier mobile version of Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs that may come to mind when some players see this for the first time. The MR Mode update will feature:

Passthrough – Place scenes from Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs into your own real-world environment! With room mapping capabilities, players can manually move the level they are playing to a convenient location of their choosing, whether it be floor, table, or elsewhere, while falling objects – such as blocks, pigs, birds, etc. – can bounce off of and hit real-world surfaces in your environment.

Hand-tracking – Players will have the option to set their controllers aside and use their actual hands to hold the slingshot, fling birds, resize and rotate their playspace, and more.

