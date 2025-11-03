Posted in: Animal Crossing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Nintendo Switch 2

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is coming this January with a new update to the already released edition

Article Summary Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this January with exclusive upgrades.

New features include 4K resolution, mouse controls, in-game megaphone, and CameraPlay support.

Online play expanded to 12 players; Resort Hotel, Slumber Island, and more quality of life upgrades.

Collaborations bring Nintendo and LEGO items, plus amiibo support for Zelda and Splatoon characters.

Nintendo dropped new details about Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, set to be released this January. The shorthand to this new release is that it will come with several improvements from the original edition, including higher resolution visuals, mouse controls, an in-game megaphone that uses your microphone, online play for up to 12 players, and CameraPlay if you want to see each other. The standard version will also get an update so everyone can play together, even if they don't have access to some of the options. We have more details here, as this version will launch on January 15, 2025.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons invites you to create your island paradise at your own pace as you garden, fish, decorate, hunt for bugs and fossils, get to know the animal residents and more. The time of day and seasons mirror the ebb and flow of real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with several enhancements to enjoy, including:

Improved resolution (4K in TV mode).

Mouse controls with the right Joy-Con 2 controller to decorate indoors, create Custom Designs and even compose hand-written bulletin-board messages.

Locate residents by calling their names using the in-game megaphone item and the built-in Nintendo Switch 2 microphone.

Join 12-player sessions for online sessions if everyone is playing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Play with friends via CameraPlay. Connect a compatible USB camera (sold separately) and see their reactions in-game while exploring your island together.

Both versions of the game will receive new features to experience, including:

Resort Hotel's Grand Opening: A resort hotel is opening on the pier, and it's run by Kapp'n's family. To bring in guests from off the island, you'll help out by decorating guest rooms and more. Plus, find new furniture and clothing at the souvenir shop and dress up mannequins with outfits that guests can wear.

A resort hotel is opening on the pier, and it's run by Kapp'n's family. To bring in guests from off the island, you'll help out by decorating guest rooms and more. Plus, find new furniture and clothing at the souvenir shop and dress up mannequins with outfits that guests can wear. Making Island Life More Convenient : Want a fresh start? Resetti is on hand with a convenient Reset Service to help tidy up your island. Additionally, you can now upgrade your home storage to hold up to 9,000 items, and store trees, shrubs and flowers there, too.

: Want a fresh start? Resetti is on hand with a convenient Reset Service to help tidy up your island. Additionally, you can now upgrade your home storage to hold up to 9,000 items, and store trees, shrubs and flowers there, too. Slumber Island: Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can design and save up to three islands and play with friends online. Select the size and layout of the island, build and design it collaboratively, access your inventory and decorate, plus invite residents from your home island.

Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can design and save up to three islands and play with friends online. Select the size and layout of the island, build and design it collaboratively, access your inventory and decorate, plus invite residents from your home island. Collaborations: Collect Nintendo items like the Ultra Hand and Nintendo consoles in-game to add some classic flair to your island. Nintendo Switch Online members can play select classic Nintendo titles in-game when interacting with specific Nintendo console items, too! LEGO® items will also make their debut with this update. And use select The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon series amiibo to invite certain characters — and unlock various items inspired by those series.

