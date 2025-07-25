Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, san diego comic con, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, San Diego Comic-Con 2025, spider-man

Magic: The Gathering Show Off Marvel's Spider-Man Set at SDCC 2025

Magic: The Gathering showed off several cards for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man expansion, set to be released this Fall

During a Magic: The Gathering panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Wizards of the Coast gave a special presentation of the new Marvel's Spider-Man expansion. This wasn't a full reveal of the set, more of a teaser with fully completed card art as they showcased two groups of cards. The first group was Scene Cards, which combine something that you'd find in a comic book with the design of an MTG card. The second set of cards used art from iconic Spider-Man comic book covers from artists such as Steve Ditko, featured on cards inspired by characters from the ever-sprawling web.

They also introduced us to the new Welcome Decks, which we have for you below among the cards revealed today, as these have been made for new players to get them into the game. Enjoy checking them out as the set will be released on September 26, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering – Marvel's Spider-Man

Magic: The Gathering – Marvel's Spider-Man marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Magic/Marvel collaboration, following the fan-favorite Secret Lair drop earlier this year and at the end of 2024. This set invites players into a web of thrilling encounters, with cards featuring Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, along with villains including Venom, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and more. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man brings the excitement of high-flying action and heroics to dynamic card treatments through original artwork and gameplay mechanics that reflect Spider-Man's agility, ingenuity, and unbreakable sense of responsibility.

Welcome Decks

Magic: The Gathering – Marvel's Spider-Man brings along five different Welcome Decks—one for each color of Magic—that are tailored toward new players. Each Welcome Deck includes two 30-card decks in each box; one in an indicated color, and the other a random one of the other four colors in Magic. These decks include cards from the main set of Magic: The Gathering – Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM). Cards with the SPM set code will be legal in Standard once the set releases. Each 30-card deck from the Magic: The Gathering – Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decks also includes one spiderweb land.

Additionally, these Welcome Decks include new cards designed for players who are just starting out. These new cards have the SPE set code and are not legal in Standard. SPE Welcome Deck cards can also be found in traditional foil in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Collector Boosters. There are 5 common, 5 uncommon, 6 rare, and 5 mythic rare SPE Welcome Deck cards. Curious about what's inside these Welcome Decks? You can see the full decklists for each monocolor 30-card deck right here. We've also included the order the cards appear in the Welcome Decks, letting you experience the new-player experience of these decks as intended.

