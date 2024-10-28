Posted in: Animal Crossing, Games, Mobile Games, Nintendo, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete To Launch This December

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will be coming to several smart devices in early December

Nintendo announced a new Animal Crossing title coming to smart devices in December, as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete gives you everything all at once. As you may recall, the original title released for mobile devices was your standard game where you had activities to do daily, but it also came with paid content and seasonal events where if you missed out on something, you were stuck waiting another year. The Complete version has EVERYTHING loaded into the game already, no paid content, and several events and activities to do. However, now that it's a full game and not just a freebie with paid content, you have to pay $10 for it. You can transfer everything from the first title over, but you only have until June 2025 to do so, as the service for it ends on November 28, 2024. We have more info here and the trailer as the game arrives on December 2, 2024.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete gives existing players the opportunity to continue their campsite adventures from the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game with no in-app purchases and no continuous online connection required. With this one-time purchase app, you can retain access to a majority of the items and events that have been a part of the game for the past seven years while continuing to make your personal campsite customized and cozy! If you link your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save data with your existing (or newly created) Nintendo Account by 11:00 pm PT on June 1, 2025, you'll be able to transfer over your game progress to the new Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete game. Once there, get busy earning Leaf Tokens, which can be exchanged for in-game items for your campsite or even used to shorten crafting times.

New for this version of the game is Camper Cards, which are customizable in-game cards that each player can create and trade through a QR Code and that includes information like your personal favorite animal pal. You can also invite friends to join you at Whistle Pass – an all-new location unique to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. At Whistle Pass, you and your friends and neighbors can enjoy activities, including in-game live music performances! As you build and customize your campsite, you and other campers can enjoy additional new content and participate in monthly and seasonal events throughout the year. This includes fishing tournaments, scavenger hunts, garden events and more!

