Anime-Inspired Metroidvania Sunken Sky Releases Free Demo

You can try out a free demo for the anime-inspired metroidvania game Sunken Sky as the game is a part of Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary

Switch between three unique heroes, each with special abilities and motivations to explore the world.

Battle tough bosses, enjoy playful minigames, and journey across a beautifully hand-drawn kingdom.

Accessible for newcomers and challenging for veterans, with rich JRPG storytelling and exploration.

Indie game developer and publisher Codenightly has released a new free demo for their latest game, Sunken Sky. If you have not seen the game yet, this is an anime-inspired metroidvania title where you play one of three unlikely heroes who go off ona quest to disciver the history of their kingdom. The demo is available right now for Steam Next Fest through March 2, as you can check out the latest trailer and info about the title here.

Sunken Sky

Set in a kingdom shaped by a long-standing conflict, Sunken Sky lets players step into the role of three unlikely heroes: a nameless girl eager to explore the world, a survivor driven by guilt, and a noble determined to prove their worth. Together, they must unveil their homeland's history, overcome fearsome foes, and forge new connections in a lighthearted story centered on growth, hope, and discovery. Blending Metroidvania and JRPG storytelling elements, Sunken Sky is designed to be accessible for newcomers while still offering meaningful challenges for genre veterans. Drawing inspiration from titles such as Ori and the Blind Forest and Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, the game establishes its own identity through hundreds of hand-drawn illustrations, with each frame showcasing a detailed world filled with hidden curiosities and treasures.

Switch between three unlikely heroes: Take control of three distinct characters, each with unique abilities and personal motivations that shape how players explore the world.

Battle fearsome foes: Face a variety of enemies, from smaller creatures to challenging boss encounters that stand in the way.

Explore a vast interconnected world: Traverse a labyrinthine landscape spanning hazardous mountains, enchanted forests, and more.



Dive into playful minigames: Step away from the main adventure with side activities such as cooking challenges and aerial flight segments.



Discover a beautifully handcrafted world: Hundreds of hand-drawn illustrations bring a vibrant anime-inspired setting to life, filled with personality and detail.



Experience an accessible adventure: Designed to welcome newcomers while offering satisfying depth for genre veterans, supported by a lighthearted story of hope and discovery.

