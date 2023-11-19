Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 24 Bit Games

Annapurna Interactive Has Acquired 24 Bit Games

Last week, Annapurna Interactive announced they have acquired a new studio, as 24 Bit Games are now under their umbrella.

Article Summary Annapurna Interactive acquires South African studio 24 Bit Games.

24 Bit Games known for diverse projects including Cocoon and Broforce.

Acquisition set to bolster game dev opportunities in South Africa.

No immediate internal changes expected following the acquisition.

Annapurna Interactive has added a new studio to their company as they announced the acquisition of 24 Bit Games last week. In case you're not familiar with them, 24 Bit Games is one of South Africa's most successful and largest game companies. They had a hand in titles such as Cocoon, Terra Nil, Neon White, Maquette, Twelve Minutes, Stick Fight, Broforce, Gorn, Hindsight, and more. Now, the company will work closer with Annapurna to develop titles. No word on if there will be any changes to the company internally, but considering their location and the work they do, we're guessing there will be no layoffs or radical changes to leadership. We have more info and quotes from the announcement below.

The acquisition will help 24 Bit Games grow its development team and proprietary technology toolkits for its client base and future new projects, while its current employees and leadership will continue to operate the business as usual under the Annapurna umbrella. Together, the companies will continue to commit to 24 Bit's ongoing advancement and support of the South African game development industry. 24 Bit Games is the first company acquired by Annapurna, and together the companies are committed to continue to foster game development opportunities in South Africa. 24 Bit Games' portfolio includes projects that range from porting to co-development to tool production for independent and AAA studios, across platforms such as mobile, PC, VR, and consoles. The company's client list includes a broad range of publishers, developers, media companies, and tech platforms.

"Annapurna has been working with 24 Bit for many years, and we value not only the caliber of their work, but their team as well," said Deborah Mars, Co-Head of Annapurna Interactive. "They've always shared our commitment to quality, and by taking our partnership to the next level we feel like anything is possible."

"We deeply respect Annapurna's approach to curating a portfolio of great games, its value system around building and extending IP, as well as the company culture," said Luke Lamothe, CEO of 24 Bit Games. "We have truly enjoyed working together over the years, and we believe we are joining Annapurna at an exciting moment of growth and expansion."

