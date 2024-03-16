Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crow Country, SFB Games

Crow Country Confirmed For Early Access Release This May

SFB Games have released a new trailer for their upcoming title, Crow Country, as the game will be released for Early Access in early May.

Survival horror game inspired by PS1-era, with atmospheric soundtrack.

Discover the dark secrets of an abandoned theme park filled with puzzles.

Options for combat or exploration mode offer a tailored gaming experience.

Indie game developer and publisher SFB Games confirmed they will release their upcoming game Crow Country into Early Access this May. The game will take you back to the PS1 era of horror games, with a twinge of early 2000s indie, complete with its own atmospheric soundtrack to creep you out. You can see the latest trailer for the game here, as it will hit PC via Steam in EA on May 9, 2024.

Crow Country

A survival horror game, where you'll test yourself against puzzles and riddles as you investigate the eerie tranquility of the abandoned theme park. Don't be deceived by the whimsical surroundings, something is awfully wrong in Crow Country. As you unlock new areas, backtrack and discover more, you gradually piece together why Edward really shut down his park and where he mysteriously disappeared to. You've heard some pretty disturbing rumors, but they couldn't possibly be true…..right? For visitors to the park who are more interested in spotting crows and taking in the sights, Exploration Mode allows you to journey on without the fear of being attacked by the mysterious monsters roaming Crow Country. If you knew what those monsters really are….. Just how far would someone go to follow their ambition? Are some sins too wicked for redemption?

Encounter – Meet a curious cast of characters as you immerse yourself in this atmospheric blend of tension and tranquillity.

Meet a curious cast of characters as you immerse yourself in this atmospheric blend of tension and tranquillity. Explore – Engage with tricky puzzles to uncover new paths through the park, with dozens of different areas and hidden secrets to discover.

Engage with tricky puzzles to uncover new paths through the park, with dozens of different areas and hidden secrets to discover. Manage limited resources – Hunt for ammo, clues, maps and the other items you'll need to solve the tricky puzzles that stand between you and the terrifying truth.

Hunt for ammo, clues, maps and the other items you'll need to solve the tricky puzzles that stand between you and the terrifying truth. Tense combat – Decide to fight or run against dangerous enemies and make every bullet count.

Decide to fight or run against dangerous enemies and make every bullet count. Exploration mode – Explore Crow Country without the threat of being attacked or killed by enemies.

