Annapurna Interactive Reveales New Gameplay Video For The Pathless

Today during the Sony State Of Play livestream, Annapurna Interactive decided to show off a little more gameplay for The Pathless. Currently being developed by Giant Squid, makers of the ocean adventure game ABZÛ, this is a fun artistic game where you play an archer accompanied by a faithful eagle as you try to get rid of the darkness in the world around you. The visuals for this game are pretty cool as the art style for this game is its own character at times. Just the little changes here and there that make up everything that you see can change the mood in a heartbeat. Not to mention the music that we've had a chance to listen to in moments here and there. The video they released today is a glorious six minutes as they go through and explain all of the mechanics to the game and how your archery skills will be put to the test at every moment. Enjoy the footage below as we wait for the game to be released sometime in 2020 for PS5, PC via the Epic Game Store, and Apple Arcade.

The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Players take on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. The Hunter must forge a connection with an eagle companion to hunt corrupted spirits, in turn being careful to not become the hunted. Players will explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins and be tested in epic battles. The bond between the Hunter and eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.