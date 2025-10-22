Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown, Maestro Media, phineas and ferb

Phineas and Ferb Are Getting a New Tabletop Card Game

The new tabletop game Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown has been announced, as it will be released in early February 2026

Article Summary Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown is a new Disney tabletop card game coming in February 2026.

Play as your favorite characters from Phineas and Ferb while competing in summertime-themed minigames.

Each game round features unique event cards, quick turns, and special once-per-game character abilities.

Created by Maestro Media, the fast-paced card game focuses on fun, replayability, and family excitement.

Disney and Maestro Media have come together to make a new tabletop card game based on the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb. The game is called Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown, with the theme of you playing as different characters from the show, trying to earn points by playing specific summertime-themed minigames. No word yet if the company will be doing any kind of a crowdfunding campsign to get things going or if they're good to go forward, but we do know the game will be out on February 2, 2026. We have more info from the company below.

Disney's Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown

A fast 'n fun card game for the whole family! Play as your favorite Phineas and Ferb character as you go on Summer adventures and try to outmaneuver your opponents! In Disney's Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown, players can choose to play as their favorite Phineas and Ferb characters, and compete to collect the most points over the course of three rounds. Before each round, an event card is flipped, which will affect the entire round. Each round has nine turns consisting of just four steps: Select, Place Face-Down, Reveal, and Resolve. A unique, once-per-game character ability will shake things up in this wildly fun game. A unique, once-per-game character ability shakes things up in this wildly fun, outrageously replayable Blammo game!

"We're thrilled to launch our second Disney-inspired game with the debut of Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown," says Javon Frazier, CEO & Founder, Maestro Media. "This franchise has always been about adventure, fun, and family and that's exactly what this game delivers. From clever character abilities to fast-paced rounds full of surprises, it captures the spirit of summer fun and endless replayability. We can't wait for fans of all ages to dive in and create their own unforgettable adventures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!