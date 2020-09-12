Annapurna Interactive Will Release Multiple Physical PS4 Box Sets

Annapurna Interactive revealed this week they will be releasing eight of their titles in a physical format for the PS4, including a limited edition. Together with iam8bit, they will be releasing a one-of-a-kind package set of eight popular titles within their collection. This special luxe box set will include Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam, and What Remains of Edith Finch, as well as the first physical PS4 release of Telling Lies and Gorogoa. The box set will come in two editions with the first being a Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition (iam8bit Exclusive) for $199.99 and the second being the Ultimate PS4 Collection for $179.99. You can read more of the details below as the set is now available for pre-order.

"Since we launched almost five years ago, Annapurna Interactive's goal has always been to create unique, special games for people that would truly appreciate them," said Annapurna Interactive Founder Nathan Gary. "These titles have been a labor of love for not only our team – but for each and every one of the creative teams behind the games – and we're excited to offer our fans these games and celebrate them for years to come." Annapurna Interactive Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition (iam8bit Exclusive) An ultra premium, custom-designed folio package.

Limited edition of 2,000.

PlayStation 4 editions of: Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam, What Remains of Edith Finch and the first physical PlayStation 4 release of Telling Lies and Gorogoa.

An exclusive foreword from Annapurna Interactive Founder, Nathan Gary.

Exclusive Statements from each game's creative visionaries. Annapurna Interactive Ultimate PS4 Collection An elegant box set with exclusive cover sheets.

PlayStation 4 editions of: Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam and What Remains of Edith Finch and the first physical PlayStation 4 release of Telling Lies and Gorogoa.

Limited time availability, available for pre-order at retailers around the globe starting today