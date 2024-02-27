Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DarkStone Digital, Paramount Game Studios, paranormal activity

DreadXP Announces New Paranormal Activity Video Game In The Works

DreadXP confirmed the leaked news that they are working with Paramount Game Studios to make a new Paranormal Activity video game.

Article Summary DreadXP confirms collaboration with Paramount Game Studios on a Paranormal Activity game.

New game will innovate with a dynamic "Haunt System" based on player actions.

Brian Clarke, known for The Mortuary Assistant, to lead game development.

The game aims to expand the Paranormal Activity franchise's lore and scares.

Indie game publisher DreadXP has partnered with Paramount Game Studios and DarkStone Digital to announce they're working on a new Paranormal Activity video game. The news was leaked last week on social media, so today, this is basically a confirmation that not only is it in the works, but it's in the hands of people who know horror games. The team didn't reveal a ton of details, and the teaser trailer is just that: a teaser. But we got a couple of quotes from the parties involved about the game as we wait to learn more.

Paranormal Activity

DreadXP's Paranormal Activity video game will bring the franchise's groundbreaking found-footage style to horror enthusiasts in surprising new ways, immersing them in a story that expands upon the lore and world of the films. DreadXP co-director and creative director Brian Clarke (AKA DarkStone Digital), the developer of the acclaimed The Mortuary Assistant, leads the development of Paranormal Activity. The game will feature an advanced "Haunt System," which will dynamically alter the types and intensity of scares players will encounter based on their actions.

"We are thrilled to work with Paramount Game Studios and to have the opportunity to bring the world of Paranormal Activity to gamers everywhere," said Epic Pictures CEO and DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald. "The films are steeped in rich lore and creative scares, and under the stewardship of creative director Brian Clarke, DreadXP's Paranormal Activity video game will honor those core tenets and offer horror fans one of our most terrifying games yet."

"The success of the Paranormal Activity franchise epitomizes the power and reach of the horror genre," said DreadXP co-director and creative director Brian Clarke. "If you thought The Mortuary Assistant was scary, we're taking what we learned during the development of that title and cranking it up with a more reactive and horrifying haunting system. It's going to be intense!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!