Another Eden Announces The King Of Fighters Crossover

The team behind Another Eden confirmed a new crossover event is on the way as they've teamed with SNK to bring The King Of Fighters

Article Summary Another Eden and The King Of Fighters XV crossover event starts on August 22, featuring iconic characters.

The King Of Fighters: Another Bout event includes Terry Bogard, Kyo Kusanagi, Mai Shiranui, and Kula Diamond.

New 1v1 combat mechanics and MAX MODE bring authentic KOF gameplay to Another Eden until Sept 30.

Unlock characters and earn up to 2000 Chronos Stones by participating in the event and completing main story chapters.

Wright Flyer Studios announced this week they're holding a new crossover event in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space with The King Of Fighters XV. Starting on August 22, several characters from the fighting game series will join the game in an event called The King of Fighters: Another Bout, as you'll be able to experience some unique gameplay and rewards until the end of September. We have the full rundown of the event below.

Another Eden x The King of Fighters

Aldo, the main character of Another Eden, receives a mysterious invitation: "Win the tournament, and save the world." Transported alongside his party into the world of The King of Fighters, they fight battles with beloved familiar faces Terry Bogard, Kyo Kusanagi, Mai Shiranui, and Kula Diamond. Clash across a branching story featuring all four characters, and unlock them for use across all of Another Eden. Another Bout introduces new combat mechanics to Another Eden. In true KOF style, pick a team of three characters to engage in a series of 1v1 battles to defeat the other team. Command inputs replace Skills; learn to chain these together to unleash Special Moves. Fill up the blue gauge to unlock MAX MODE, and strike with devastating Super Special Moves! Master these mechanics, because the dreaded boss Rugal awaits at the end…

Wright Flyer Studios lovingly recreated the detailed, fluid animations of the KOF characters in the Another Eden style. Two game planners at Wright Flyer Studios have a long-standing relationship with the fighting game community and King of Fighters in particular. Laggia, winner of SNK World Championship 2023, and BON, who has casted for EVO, EVO Japan, and SNK official tournaments, both serve as game designers at Wright Flyer Studios and lent their expertise to this Symphony. Unlocked characters are available for use across the entire game, and the story available to play at any time. Unlock the Symphony's prologue by clearing chapter 3 of the Main Story, and chapter 13 to unlock the entire event. From now until Monday, Sept. 30, earn 1000 Chronos Stones by starting The King of Fighters: Another Bout. New players can earn an additional 1000 Chronos Stones from now until Thursday, Sept. 30.

