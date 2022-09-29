Apex Legends Announces 2022 Fight Or Fright Event

Respawn Entertainment is bringing another Halloween event to Apex Legends as players can jump into Fight Or Fright. As with many events themed around this time of year, you're getting a number of additional pieces of content (mostly cosmetics) along with some new modes to play for a few weeks. This one will be running from October 4th until November 1st, with plenty of chances to take advantage of awesome challenges each week. We have more info on the event below, but you can check out more details notes from the devs about what to expect here.

This time around, Revenant haunts a new realm for your nightmares. A blood moon hangs over the city in the sky. Walk through the dark streets, Fight in the Fright Night arena, and banish legends to the shadow realm in Olympus After Dark. Shadow Royale LTM (October 4 – October 11) – It wouldn't be Fight or Fright without the return of the Shadow Royale LTM. For the first time ever, hunt your opponents amid the gloaming of Olympus After Dark.

It wouldn't be Fight or Fright without the return of the Shadow Royale LTM. For the first time ever, hunt your opponents amid the gloaming of Olympus After Dark. Gun Run LTM (October 11 – October 18) – During the second week of Fight or Fright, don't miss the return of Gun Run, with Olympus After Dark joining the rotation with the previous two maps, including Fragment East (World's Edge) and Skull Town (Kings Canyon).

During the second week of Fight or Fright, don't miss the return of Gun Run, with Olympus After Dark joining the rotation with the previous two maps, including Fragment East (World's Edge) and Skull Town (Kings Canyon). Control LTM (October 18 – October 25) – On October 18, retake Control on Olympus after Dark, World's Edge and Storm Point.

On October 18, retake Control on Olympus after Dark, World's Edge and Storm Point. Shadow Royale LTM (October 25 – November 1) – For the final week of the event, return to Shadow Royale and show the skinsuits what you've learned throughout Fight or Fright All month long, check out new and returning Apex Legends Halloween-themed skins in the Store tab. Check out new Legendary skins like Ash's "Inner Demon" and Seer's "Bladed Wanderer" or pick up some Legendary skins for Revenant, Caustic, Octane and Wattson. Players can also pick up bundles for Wraith, including the Voidwalker bundle, from October 4 – October 11 and bundles for Pathfinder, including the Memoir Noir bundle from October 11- October 18. In addition, special discounts to bundles and Apex packs will be available throughout the event.