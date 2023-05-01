Apex Legends: Arsenal Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Arsenal, as Respawn Entertainment will launch the new content this month.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have dropped a new trailer today for Apex Legends: Arsenal, showing off more of the gameplay. The trailer gives us a better idea of the kind of content we'll be getting when they release the new additions on May 9th. Aside from the new Legend being thrown into the mix, we see the map has been changed up a bit, the firing range has been upgraded, and a new Weapon Mastery has been thrown into the mix. Enjoy the trailer down below!

New Legend – Ballistic: The ultimate competitor of the original Thunderdome Games, the new Legend Ballistic has come out of retirement, and with decades of fighting experience, Ballistic's arsenal is a force to be reckoned with. As far as he's concerned, this old dog has learned all the tricks he needs to teach his foes some manners.

World's Edge Is Healing: Time heals all wounds as World's Edge lava levels have risen and cooled, and construction crews have implemented considerable repairs. Climatizers have changed the landscape with new snowbanks, less volcanic smoke, and clearer visibility. Apex Games Museum Players can even explore the history of the Apex Games in the new Apex Games Museum in Fragment East.

Weapon Mastery: The new Weapon Mastery system lets Legends flex their proficiency with every weapon in-game by earning weapon XP and completing difficult challenges across all modes. Once players progress to specific milestones, they will unlock in-weapon trials. Trial rewards include weapon-specific badges, trackers, a Legendary Banner Frame, and a Legendary Weapon Pack. Master every weapon in the game to unlock special Weapon Master rewards.

Upgraded Firing Range: Practice makes perfect in the newly-updated and majorly expanded Firing Range. Players can now hone their skills even more with Core, or they can take a stab at Duel Pit, Training Grounds, and Agility Course to perfect close quarters, combat, and navigation. The Range's new buildings allow for parkour traversal experimentation, and, for the first time, customized dummies can now run, strafe, and even fight back with various difficulty settings.