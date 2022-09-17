Apex Legends – Beast Of Prey Collection Event Starts Tuesday

Respawn Entertainment revealed details for the upcoming Beast Of Prey collection event launching into Apex Legends on Tuesday. Starting on September 20th and running all the way through October 4th, the event will bring about some changes to the way you've done things before as they introduce the all-new limited-time mode Gun Run. In this new frantic mode, players will be forced to prove that they are one of the best as they will show off how well they can work with the entire weapons arsenal. They've also thrown in new challenges, limited-time cosmetics, and other fun items. You can read more below from the blog, which you can read in full here.

BEAST OF PREY COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Prove yourself a predator and collect 24 themed limited-time cosmetics designed to instill fear in whoever your prey may be. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart! All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Beast of Prey Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. Unlock all 24 limited-time items during this event and you'll receive Loba's Heirloom, the "Garra de Alanza".

REWARD TRACKER

You can earn 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

APEX LEGENDS STORE TAB

Explore limited-time offers in the Store tab including Healing Huntress Bundle, Frozen Carnage Bundle, and don't miss out on the Cloud Marauder Bundle (only available September 20th – 22nd), and Wave Shift Bundle (Only available September 23rd – 27th).

PATCH NOTES