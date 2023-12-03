Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Drops Uprising Collection Event For December 2023

Respawn Entertainment revealed more details to the next Uprising Collection Event happening in Apex Legends, kicking off this Tuesday.

Article Summary Apex Legends Uprising Event runs Dec 5 - Jan 2, featuring a 30v30 LTM.

Joining the first hour grants a unique cinematic, with weekends hosting the LTM.

Unlock Loba's Prestige Skin 'Apex Lycanthrope' by collecting 24 event cosmetics.

Weekly Rewards Track offers Gameplay Powerups and exclusive limited-time cosmetics.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the next Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event taking place during the Ignite season this month. The event will run from December 5 all the way until January 2, 2024, as players will be getting a giant 30 v 30 Revenant Uprising LTM, as you can choose to play as a Legend or a member of Revenant's army. Once that event is up in the first week, you'll see that Revenant Uprising will be exclusive to weekends up until January 2. During that time, it will be up to you to obtain several boosts and divine goodies throughout the event. During the month, you'll also be able to snag Gameplay Powerups, Legendary Cosmetics, and other goodies found in the shop and obtained int he middle of combat. We have more dev notes for you on the event below.

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event

The uprising is coming, Legends. Kicking off the week of Dec 5, 2023, you'll fight in the new 30v30 Revenant Uprising LTM as a Legend or as Revenant's army. And those who join the first hour of the event will get a unique cinematic experience. After the initial week, Revenant Uprising will be exclusive to weekends, where you'll get an Account Level XP boost while playing the LTM! Plus, get a 1.5X damage boost towards your Prestige Skin challenge when you play any mode with one equipped, during the entire Uprising Event! That's right, Loba's Prestige Skin, Apex Lycanthrope is here. Collect all 24 Uprising cosmetics before the end of the Uprising event to get Loba's new Prestige Skin "Apex Lycanthrope"–and prove that wolves are deadliest when cornered. Take part in the Uprising Collection Event from December 5, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Kill Code Finale – Play the epic finale of the Kill Code Saga, where players must escape Revenant- or join him.

Play the epic finale of the Kill Code Saga, where players must escape Revenant- or join him. Revenant Uprising Limited Time Mode – Revenant's army does anything to fight – swarming up the walls, across the ground and straight out of nightmares. The Legends may have the advantage at first, but if a squad is wiped, they join the simulacrum horde. Leading the Army is one player-controlled Red Eyed Revenant, with high-tier loot and Legend abilities.

Revenant's army does anything to fight – swarming up the walls, across the ground and straight out of nightmares. The Legends may have the advantage at first, but if a squad is wiped, they join the simulacrum horde. Leading the Army is one player-controlled Red Eyed Revenant, with high-tier loot and Legend abilities. Weekly Rewards Track & Limited-Time Cosmetics – Players can get their hands on all new items with the Uprising Rewards Track, filled with unique Gameplay Powerups like Health Item Vision and Reduced Ultimate Cooldowns to use outside of Ranked, plus 24 limited-time cosmetics.

Players can get their hands on all new items with the Uprising Rewards Track, filled with unique Gameplay Powerups like Health Item Vision and Reduced Ultimate Cooldowns to use outside of Ranked, plus 24 limited-time cosmetics. Loba's Prestige Skin – If players unlock all 24 Uprising Collection Event items before January 2, Loba's new Prestige Skin "Apex Lycanthrope," proving that wolves are deadliest when cornered, will be automatically unlocked.

