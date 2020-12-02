Apex Legends Launches Their Holo-Day Bash 2020

Respawn Entertainment has launched their latest holiday event into Apex Legends with the Holo-Day Bash 2020. As you might suspect, this is going to last for a month as you'll be showered in holiday-themed things ranging from new wintery cosmetics, new track rewards, holiday designs around the map, and a fan-favorite mode that's making a return until January 4th. Oh, and yes, they do plan to offer sales on a bunch of stuff at discounts if you decide to buy anything in the store. We have a snippet of the additions to the game below, but you can read more about the event from the game's Systems Designer, Mark Yampolsky, at this link. And you can check out the festive trailer below.

The Return of Limited Time Mode: Winter Express – The train is back in World's Edge for Winter Express, and this time, it's not the only vehicle descending into the valley; new supply ships from Kings Canyon are also flying around the frozen explosion below. Additionally, Derailment, a new train station, brings more variety with flanking opportunities due to its unique rotation. All these changes significantly reduce the long respawn times between rounds that players experienced last year.

All New Prize Track – This year's Holo-Day Bash contains a rewards track with all-new unlockables — available now through January 4. Players can earn rewards like Horizon's Epic Absolute Zero skin by simply playing the game.

A Month of Apex Legends Sales – Each week (until January 4) the direct purchase shop will boast a new set of sales, including all-new Loba, Revenant and Spitfire Legendary Skins. In addition to the returning limited-time frigid holiday skins, players can purchase new skins making their debut in this event like Loba's Crystalline Perfection.