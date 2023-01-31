Apex Legends Mobile Will Be Ending This May Respawn Entertainment is pulling the plug on Apex Legends Mobile after admitting the game has not met their quality standards.

Respawn Entertainment broke the news today that Apex Legends Mobile will be ceasing operations in May 2023. The word came down this afternoon in an update for the game where the devs admitted they have not kept up with the quality they held themselves to with the main game, and as such, they are shuttering the servers on May 1st, 2023. You can read the bulk of their statement on the game below, while the finer details and an FAQ can be found on their website.

"At Respawn, we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players. Respawn and the Apex Legends team remain excited about mobile as a platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future.

In terms of what players can expect from here, today marks the beginning of a ninety (90) day window before we sunset the game. As of 1 PM PST today, January 31st, we will be disabling all real money in app purchases in the game as well as removing the game from webstores. During this period, players can spend their existing Syndicate Gold and continue playing the full game. At 4 PM PDT on May 1st, 2023, we will cease operations in all regions, and the game will no longer be playable. […] Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged. We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these next steps."