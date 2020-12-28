Apex Legends Releases New Loba & Revenant Lore Video

Respawn Entertainment decided to add a little more depth to the lore and storyline happening in Apex Legends between Revenant and Loba. If you're not familiar with the story behind these two, Revenant was used as a hitman in the game's character arc to kill a man who turned out to be Loba's father. She witnessed it happen as a child and, ever since that video played out, we were left wondering when the eventual payoff would be when Loba was added to the game. The story played out a little in Season Five with a tale called "The Broken Ghost", in which she gets other legends to help her assemble an artifact but doesn't reveal what it does. Turns out, the artifact was the head of Ash, a simulacrum who was supposedly destroyed in Titanfall 2, but clearly survived to a degree. Later on in the season, Hammond Robotics agreed to tell Loba where to locate Revenant's source code as a trade for Ash's head so that she could kill him.

Cut to the most recent trailer, which was released on Twitter and nowhere else where we have two images play over a voice recording of the two characters interacting. We won't spoil it for you, you'll have to watch to see what happens, but it definitely makes the story aspect of the game a lot more interesting for both moving forward beyond the idea of one character trying to get revenge on another. It would be nice if Apex Legends played out more storylines while we're waiting for things to get back to normal, as there is a lot of potential in audio dramas for the game while they obviously can't do a ton of animation and graphic design for the game. Enjoy the video!

A fate worse than death. pic.twitter.com/CJK4PgYARc — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 27, 2020