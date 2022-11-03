Apex Legends Reveals ALGS Pro League Year 3 Details

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed new details for Apex Legends Global Series as it enters its third year. The primary notes for this is that 150 of the top squads across five regions will compete in a triple round-robin format for a $500k prize pool, and to qualify for the in-person $1m Split 1 Playoffs in the winter. This will be a slight change to the way they've been doing things that will allow more teams to enter the fray and possibly upset some major players along the way. We have more notes from the organizers about the championship happening this weekend and more below.

"This weekend, November 5-6, 2022, the ALGS Pro League returns. After a record-breaking Year 2 Championship at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC in July, followed by our biggest Preseason Qualifier tournaments in ALGS history, Year 3's Pro League is shaping up to be one for the books. How will DarkZero fare in North America after winning the Split 2 Playoffs and Year 2 Championship representing APAC South? Will Pioneers (ex-GMT) remain on top in EMEA? Will Parkha leaving aD for Crazy Racoon shake things up in APAC North? Can APAC South continue to establish itself as one of the dominant regions in the ALGS? After a busy off-season with a flurry of roster changes in South America, can anyone challenge Singularity for the top spot in the region?"

Apex Legends Global Series Year 3

"As we announced a few weeks ago with the launch of Year 3, the Pro League will now feature 30 teams in each region to ensure the absolute highest level of competition in the league. Here are the 150 Apex Legends teams that will begin Split 1 in the Pro League. The 30 teams in each region have been seeded into three groups of ten, using performance across ALGS Year 2 and the Year 3 Preseason Qualifiers.

As a reminder, the Split 1 Pro League Regular Season includes teams competing in a triple round-robin format, where each squad will play 36 matches across six series of six matches each. The all-new Regional Finals will subsequently follow the triple-round-robin format featuring the best 20 teams in each region clashing on the final day of the Regular Season. On the line for teams during the Split 1 Regular Season is our $500,000 USD Regular Season prize pool and the opportunity to qualify for the in-person $1,000,000 USD Split 1 Playoffs taking place later this Winter!"