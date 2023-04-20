Apex Legends Reveals Details For New Veiled Collection Event Respawn Entertainment will launch the new Veiled Collection Event for Apex Legends, as the new conquest starts on April 25th.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released new details for the next event in Apex Legends, as the game will launch the Veiled Collection Event next week. The event will kick off on April 25th and run all the way until May 9th. During that time, you'll be able to play a new limited-time mode TDM "Unshielded Deadeye," in which Legends wield limited rotating loadouts. You get no helmets or shields as you'll have to prove yourself in the face of danger, racking up 50 kills to become Champion. Plus, 24 new limited-timed cosmetics can be unlocked throughout the event, giving you some radical changes in look. We got info from their latest blog post below, as well as a trailer to hype up the event.

NEW LIMITED-TIME MODE: TDM UNSHIELDED DEADEYE

TDM Unshielded Deadeye is a twist on Team Deathmatch with Legends wielding limited, rotating loadouts each match to prove their skill. Every match loadouts will be randomly given so players will start with one of the following weapon sets:

Wingman and 30-30 Repeater

Hemlok and G7 Scout

Kraber and Sentinel

Care packages are turned off and players will have no shields or helmets. The first team to 50 kills wins and will reveal the true Champions among Legends.

VEILED COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Unlock 24 explosive limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Wattson, Rampart, Gibraltar, and more. All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Veiled Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. If you unlock all 24 cosmetics in the collection before the event ends, you'll automatically receive Caustic's new Prestige skin, "Apex Contagion"!

REWARD TRACKER

You can earn up to 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

APEX LEGENDS STORE TAB

Explore limited-time offers in the Store tab including Gibraltar's Court Executioner bundle and don't miss out on Pathfinder's Elegant Mechanic skin available from April 25th to April 28th or Ash's Synthetic Huntress bundle available May 5th to May 9th and much more

RANKED ARENA REWARDS

To all our Ranked Arena legends, we want to remind you to log in before the start of the next season to redeem your rewards. Claim your Ranked Arena rewards before they expire, and jump back into the game!