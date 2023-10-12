Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Reveals Doppelgangers Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment revealed the new Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event, set to run next Tuesday through Halloween.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment dropped a new trailer and details for the next Collection event for Apex Legends, as you'll be dealing with Doppelgangers. Serving as the game's Halloween event, the festivities kick off on October 17 and will run all the way until Halloween to cap off the month. You'll experience a few different modes, some After Dark maps, new collectibles and skins as always, and a few other surprises themed to the haunting season. Don't be too shocked if they throw in a few surprises along the way to keep you on your toes. We have snippets from the latest blog about the event below, as well as the latest trailer for you to check out.

"Trick or Treat! Smell our feet! Give us something good to eat! Okay, maybe not that middle one. Trick N' Treat Trios is live until October 31, 2023. Peruse for Candy while knocking enemies, looting bins, and breaking doors, then consume it for an extra treat: EVO points, Ultimate charge, and 25 points of shield healing over time. No sweet tooth? Pick-up a Copycat Kit—a new limited-time survival item that gives you access to an extra Legend ability for the rest of the match. Cooldowns apply!"

Tricks N' Treats Trios – Copycat Kits enable players to gain extra abilities from different legends, and consumable Candy grants Legends bonus EVO points, Ultimate Charge, and Shield Healing over time.

Copycat Kits enable players to gain extra abilities from different legends, and consumable Candy grants Legends bonus EVO points, Ultimate Charge, and Shield Healing over time. Apex Legends After Dark Maps – Explore nightmarish versions of Olympus, Kings Canon, and World's Edge—there is no escape from the dark.

Explore nightmarish versions of Olympus, Kings Canon, and World's Edge—there is no escape from the dark. Rewards Track & Limited-Time Cosmetics – Players can earn all new items with Doppelgangers Rewards Track, plus 24 wicked limited-time cosmetics like Pathfinder's "Wrong Path" skin and matching "Pathblazer" Spitfire skin.

Players can earn all new items with Doppelgangers Rewards Track, plus 24 wicked limited-time cosmetics like Pathfinder's "Wrong Path" skin and matching "Pathblazer" Spitfire skin. Revenant's Prestige Skin – If players unlock all 24 Doppelgangers Collection Event items before October 31, Revenant's Prestige Skin "Apex Nightmare," made to spread fear across the Outlands, will be automatically unlocked.

