Apex Legends: Showdown Reveals Early August Launch Details

New details have been released about Apex Legends: Showdown, as the next season will bring fun changes and challenges next week

Article Summary Wildcard Mode debuts for faster matches, same-Legend squads, and chaotic new Kings Canyon changes.

Caustic and Bangalore get major buffs; smoke breaches doors and gas damage is deadlier than ever.

Hop-Ups are now weapon unlocks; Amps bring new passive buffs like infinite ammo and bonus armor.

Ranked mode updates remove Jumpmaster, add drop zones, and introduce Ranked Auras and Accolades.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment dropped a ton of new details of what's coming to Apex Legends: Showdown, as the season launches next week. This big addition this time around is the new permanent Wildcard Mode, which has been designed to make for faster gameplay and matches, with an element of chaos mixed into it to make sure even seasoned players have to stay on their toes. Hop-Ups will now be linked directly to weapons and you must unlock them, several updates to Ranked play, an elite upgrade to the RE-45, and more. We have the full details of everything you can expect this season, as the content will launch on August 5, 2025.

Apex Legends: Showdown

Play big, play loud in Wildcard mode—it's got faster gameplay, streamlined upgrades and explosive loot drops. Players can stack their squad with up to three of the same Legend and drop into a remixed Kings Canyon packed with gravity cannons, ziplines and other map toys. Fumbled a hot drop? Second chances help players make a comeback. The showdown begins with Caustic and Bangalore buffs, plus new Ranked changes and cosmetics.

Wildcard Mode: Wildcard is built for more shooting, less looting. Less sweat, more style. It's an all-new permanent Apex Legends experience—meaning faster gameplay, streamlined upgrades, explosive loot drops, last-minute comebacks, and big takeover events. Players can stack their squad with up to three of the same Legend in a remixed Kings Canyon, now packed with gravity cannons, ziplines and other map toys. Botched a hot drop? Second chances give you a shot at turning the game around.

Wildcard is built for more shooting, less looting. Less sweat, more style. It's an all-new permanent Apex Legends experience—meaning faster gameplay, streamlined upgrades, explosive loot drops, last-minute comebacks, and big takeover events. Players can stack their squad with up to three of the same Legend in a remixed Kings Canyon, now packed with gravity cannons, ziplines and other map toys. Botched a hot drop? Second chances give you a shot at turning the game around. Caustic and Bangalore Legend Updates: Caustic gets a new Field Research ability and some extra-deadly gas, now dealing more damage and feature-enhanced visuals, turning choke points into… literal choke points. Meanwhile, Bangalore's smoke gets an offensive boost—it can now breach doors, and can be upgraded with an EMP charge that shocks enemies and destroys traps.

Caustic gets a new Field Research ability and some extra-deadly gas, now dealing more damage and feature-enhanced visuals, turning choke points into… literal choke points. Meanwhile, Bangalore's smoke gets an offensive boost—it can now breach doors, and can be upgraded with an EMP charge that shocks enemies and destroys traps. Lootable Passives: Amps: Players can boost their power mid-to-late game with new Amps—powerful passive abilities for Legends to equip that include infinite ammo, healing upgrades, bonus armor and more.

Players can boost their power mid-to-late game with new Amps—powerful passive abilities for Legends to equip that include infinite ammo, healing upgrades, bonus armor and more. Locked Hop-Ups: Heads up—Hop-Ups are now built directly into weapons and must be unlocked through gameplay (like shooting things). Once activated, the Hop-Up upgrade kicks in and stays with that weapon for the rest of the match. This new system streamlines looting, adds progression to a player's loadout, and rewards for sticking with a trusty weapon all game.

Elite Weapons: RE-45: The RE-45 just got a high-energy upgrade, courtesy of Ballistic's private arsenal: precision-engineered to deliver 3-round energy bursts to the face of any rival. It's a true short king: compact, powerful, and not to be underestimated

The RE-45 just got a high-energy upgrade, courtesy of Ballistic's private arsenal: precision-engineered to deliver 3-round energy bursts to the face of any rival. It's a true short king: compact, powerful, and not to be underestimated E-District Daytime Updates: The new daytime E-District is here bright and early. This map gets a full daylight makeover with a new skybox that brightens the map and sharpens visibility, perfect for a high-noon showdown.

The new daytime E-District is here bright and early. This map gets a full daylight makeover with a new skybox that brightens the map and sharpens visibility, perfect for a high-noon showdown. Ranked Updates: Ranked play is getting a competitive upgrade. No more Jumpmaster: Squads are now assigned a POI Drop Zone, removing the Jumpmaster role to create more balanced, competitive openings—but still giving players some control over where they drop. Loot and beacon placement have been updated to create a more even playing field across all drop zones. Peak Aura Farming: new Ranked Auras show rivals exactly who they're messing with. These in-game cosmetics reflect a player's current Ranked tier, with a visible halo that changes color based on rank. Strike fear into an opponent as they realize they're going up against… a Bronze I.

Ranked play is getting a competitive upgrade. Accolades: Accolades is a new system that recognizes players' in-game achievements and grants bonus XP after the match is over. Players can get an Accolade for one-off stunts like wiping a squad or downing an enemy mid-slide, or earn incremental milestones for total revives or loot bins opened.

